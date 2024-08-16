Dakota Johnson Denies Chris Martin Breakup Rumors: ‘Happily Together’

Image Credit: Getty Images

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson are “happily together” despite a recent report. A rep for the 34-year-old actress told the New York Post on Friday, August 16, that the “reports are not true.” Hours earlier, Daily Mail reported that Dakota and the Coldplay vocalist, 47, ended their engagement and split after seven years of dating.

“Chris and Dakota have tried desperately hard over the past few months to make their relationship work,” Daily Mail reported. “They’ll always have love for each other, but they’ve both come to the conclusion the relationship cannot be sustained long-term.”

While pointing out that Chris and Dakota are “both busy people” with “personal priorities, passions and work commitments,” the source claimed that their different lives “don’t naturally intertwine with each other.”

#DakotaJohnson with #ChrisMartin last week at one of the parties after Coldplay's shows in Mexico pic.twitter.com/N1lKhEQdAB — OnlyDakota (@Tzu_5911) April 12, 2022

‘They wanted it to work but it just hasn’t, and they’ve now accepted it is best to move on,” the insider concluded.

The duo have been dating since 2017. Throughout their romance, the “Sky Full of Stars” singer and the How to Be Single star kept their personal life together away from the spotlight. Over the years, however, Dakota was seen cheering on Chris at his concerts.

Five months ago, the Fifty Shades of Grey actress made a rare comment about being a stepmom to Chris’ children, Apple and Moses. The “Fix You” artist shares his kids with ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow.

“I love those kids like my life depends on it. With all my heart,” Dakota told Bustle in an interview that was published on March 5. She also seemingly called Moses her “stepson.”

Dakota also pointed out that she enjoyed seeing Chris in his element on stage, adding, “I love me a musician.”

“I love watching him,” she gushed. “I could watch him every day. I don’t know how to explain it. I feel like, I don’t know. I’m watching my most favorite do his most favorite thing.”

That month, reports surfaced about Chris and Dakota’s long-term engagement. Although neither of them publicly responded, multiple outlets reported that they had been engaged for a while.