Ben Affleck’s First Cousin Zac Stars in ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’

Ben Affleck‘s first cousin once removed Zac Affleck is starring on Hulu’s upcoming reality TV series The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. Zac appears alongside his wife, Jen Affleck, on the show, which premieres on Friday, September 6. It’s unclear whether Ben, 52, or his brother, Casey Affleck, have maintained a relationship with Zac, nor have they publicly commented on Zac’s television debut.

According to its official synopsis, the reality show focuses on “the scandalous world of a group of Mormon mom influencers [that] implodes when they get caught in the middle of a swinging sex scandal.”

“Now, their sisterhood is shook to its core,” the synopsis continues. “Faith, friendships and reputations are all on the line. Will #MomTok be able to survive and continue to give the rulebook a run for its money, or will this group fall from grace?”

The series will showcase how Taylor Frankie Paul‘s decision to divorce her husband shocked the entire #MomTok community in 2022. After it was revealed that she was intimate outside of her marriage, others around Taylor have to come to grips with the shakeup.

Zac’s wife has a huge following on TikTok, with more than a million followers. The spouses share two kids together.

According to Jen’s Instagram account, she and her husband went public with their romance in 2018. Zac and Jen announced their engagement in 2019, and they tied the knot later that year. In 2021, Jen announced she was pregnant with their first child, daughter Nora, followed by their son, Lucas, whom she gave birth to in 2023.

In a statement to PEOPLE, Jen explained that her and Zac’s experience on the show “feels like [they] got 10 years of marriage counseling in this one season of filming.” The social media star also noted that she’s “excited to talk about the things that have happened in my relationship.”

In addition to Jen, Zac and Taylor, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives also stars Demi Engemann, Jessi Ngatikaura, Layla Taylor, Mayci Neeley, Mikayla Matthews and Whitney Leavitt.