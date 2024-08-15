NBA Veteran Joe Harris Retires After 10-Year Career with Nets, Cavs, Pistons

Joe Harris is retiring from basketball after a 10-year NBA career with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Brooklyn Nets, and Detroit Pistons, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

“After 10 NBA seasons, Joe Harris has retired from basketball. Harris played 504 NBA games for the Nets, Cavaliers, and Pistons. He was a career 43.6 percent three-point shooter and won the Three-Point Contest at the 2019 All-Star weekend.”

The 32-year-old, who spent last season with the Detroit Pistons, was originally drafted by the Cavaliers in the second round of the 2014 Draft and spent the first two seasons of his career in Cleveland.

The No. 33 overall pick went on to become one of the league’s best three-point marksmen, shooting 43.6 percent from beyond the arc. In 504 career regular-season games, Harris averaged 10.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.0 three-pointers made, and 1.6 assists while shooting 47.9 percent from the field.

At the end of his time in Cleveland, the sharpshooter played in 56 games over two years, averaging just 2.6 points while shooting 44 percent from behind the arc in 10.6 minutes per game. Harris was traded to the Orlando Magic in 2016 after undergoing season-ending right foot surgery. He was then immediately cut by the Florida team before signing with the Nets as a free agent.

During his time in Brooklyn, Harris solidified his status as a lethal outside shooter. He averaged 11.6 points while shooting 48 percent from the floor and 44 percent from deep during his seven-year tenure with the Nets.

As one of the most efficient shooters, Harris participated in the NBA Three-Point Contest during All-Star Weekend in 2019. He beat Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry 26-24 in the final round, becoming the only Nets player to ever win the event.

In his final NBA season with the Pistons, the veteran appeared in just 16 games, a stark contrast to the 74 games he played for Brooklyn the previous season.

The 6-foot-6 athlete had been hampered by health issues in recent years, and with the downturn in usage and production over his final two seasons, it seems Harris has decided to call it a career.

Harris retires as the fifth-most accurate three-point shooter in NBA history, trailing only Steve Kerr, Hubert Davis, Luke Kennard, and Dražen Petrović.