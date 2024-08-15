Karol G Revealed As Fortnite Festival Next Featured Artist

Image Credit: Corbis via Getty Images

Calling all Fortnite players! Mañana Será Bonito because starting Friday, August 16, Karol G will be the featured artist for the game’s fifth season festival.

As the 33-year-old singer expressed in Spanish on her Instagram stories, “Fortnite is going to enter Bichota season, and you’re not ready.” Gamers will have the opportunity to acquire her in-game items, including her microphone, 6-string guitar, and even her “Bichota Season” outfit. Starting at 1,800 V-Bucks, players can experience her Colombian roots brought to life in the digital world during this event, which runs until November 2.

The “Amargura” singer isn’t stopping there. Her alter ego, the “Bichota,” will perform a virtual concert from August 23 to 26. Players may hear songs from her MSB album, such as “Cairo,” “Qlona,” “Oki Doki,” and “Provenza – Remix.”

According to Epic Games, “Karol G’s playable concert, ‘Karol G MSB Fortnite,’ is a one-of-a-kind music experience where you can dance it out all weekend long…” They continued, “In terms of gameplay, fans can collect EmPower-Ups during the experience to blast away negative energy and spread positive vibes in this neon-drenched party.”

Expect to win a ‘Battle Royale’ and witness the “Besties” singer up close, dressed in her iconic pink-toned tour outfit, which includes a crop top, skirt, earmuffs, glasses, knee-high socks, boots, arm warmers, and her flower merch backpack.

The reggaeton artist’s collaboration with Fortnite comes shortly after she concluded her stadium tour for the Mañana Será Bonito and Mañana Será Bonito (Bichota Season) albums. Traveling across the Americas and Europe, the “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido” hitmaker has seen her hits go viral, even inspiring popular dance trends.

After her final show in Madrid, Spain, which was livestreamed for millions worldwide, Feid’s girlfriend expressed her gratitude in an Instagram post, in Spanish: “To my dancers, musicians, my incredible band of women, technicians, engineers, lights, visuals, creatives, wardrobe team, production, photographers, Glam Team, personal team, management, TEAM, thank you for working your a***s off with me every day this past year. Thank you for the efforts, sacrifices, and countless hours of preparation to give the best to an audience to which I owe so much.”