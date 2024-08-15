Julianne Hough Revealed She Was Sexually Abused at Age 4

Image Credit: Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro

Julianne Hough opened up about being sexually abused when she was just four years old.

The 36-year-old, known for her career as a professional dancer and for hosting Dancing With the Stars, where she won two Mirrorball trophies, spoke on “The Jamie Kern Lima Show” on Thursday, August 15, to reveal her truth.

The sister of DWTS judge Derek Hough, grew up taking care of her mother, who displayed “manic behaviors,” while her father worked and her siblings were at school. In this role, she lacked a voice for herself and described the period as “confusing.”

Julianne shared while growing up in Utah, her “first experience” with sexual abuse occured when she was “about 4 years old.” She added that the perpetrator was a “neighbor.”

Unfortunately, she unveiled, “There was not a lot of repercussion for what had happened – and by the way, I’m not the only one in my family who went through similar things. It was very challenging to come to terms with. Nobody did anything.”

Her parents, Marriann and Bruce, felt “guilty” and were “in a position of not feeling capable and also feeling helpless.” Julianne did not reveal the abuse until she was 15, and this was the first time she had addressed it publicly in an interview.

She noted that her traumatic experiences during childhood left a lasting impact, saying, “Being so young, and those being your first experiences – whether physical, mental, or sexual – those abuses of power set a precedent that others have control.” Coming from a Mormon background, her life had to appear perfect, which was far from the reality.

These hardships led her to block out memories from birth to age 10. As an adult, she has been able to discuss these issues with her parents and acknowledges that this has helped her heal. “Now, as an adult, and after the healing I’ve undergone, I actually want to talk about it more. It’s uncomfortable to have these conversations repeatedly… because it’s not just, ‘OK, we’ve had this conversation once and cool now we’re all good.’ I think you have to have those conversations to feel that reassurance and safety that I get it. I really get it.” she admitted.