Zoe Kravitz Admits It Was ‘Hurtful’ Leaving Mom Lisa Bonet to Live With Dad Lenny

Image Credit: WireImage

Zoë Kravitz is looking back at a difficult time in her life. During a new interview with Esquire published on Wednesday, August 14, the 35-year-old multi hyphenate recalled the “hurtful” moment when she “moved away” from her mom, Lisa Bonet, to live with her dad, Lenny Kravitz, after her parents divorced.

“I think it was very hurtful that I moved away from her to be with my dad, and my dad wasn’t even there,” the Blink Twice writer and director told the publication. “I just wish I had been able to appreciate what she was doing for me.”

Since her mom’s household in California was stricter than her dad’s in Florida, Zoë had a different lifestyle with him.

“It was this whirlwind of a completely different universe,” she said about visits from Lenny, 60, during her childhood. “And then, I would go home to this really quiet, really simple life.” When it comes to her rockstar dad, the Batman actress noted that the “American Woman” hitmaker is “really trusting, and it’s sweet.”

Nevertheless, the Divergent actress now understands that Lisa, 56, “was so focused on preserving [her] innocence. [Her] creativity. Because she knew what the world is — that you don’t get that back,” Zoë told the publication.

Lisa and Lenny were together during the late 1980s throughout the early 1990s. They were married for six years before divorcing in 1993. Despite their split, the ex-spouses have maintained a close co-parenting relationship throughout Zoë’s life.

Since the trio are a tight-knit unit, Lenny and Lisa make it a point to support their daughter, including throughout her current relationship with fiancé Channing Tatum, who stars in Blink Twice.

The Big Little Lies alum and the Magic Mike star, 44, aren’t in a rush to get to the altar, Zoë clarified during her interview. And when it comes to the thought of having kids, Zoë pointed to the “pressure on women to have children.”

“For a long time, I felt like there was something wrong with me,” she explained. “I was waiting for this light to go off in my head, and it never did. When you’re younger, you’re like, ‘Well, I can’t have kids. I’m too young! It’d be crazy.’ I had to actually look at, ‘What do I want?’ … There’s a lot of pressure on women to have children, and there’s a feeling that if you don’t, you don’t have purpose here. But this movie [Blink Twice] — it feels like I gave birth.”