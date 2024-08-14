‘Love Island UK’ Stars Molly Mae and Tommy Fury Call Off Engagement

Image Credit: Dave Benett/Getty Images for Pre

This bombshell is sure to shock you— Molly-Mae Hague has taken to Instagram to reveal that she and Tommy Fury have officially called off their engagement.

The 25-year-old Love Island UK star opened up on her Instagram Stories, reflecting on the end of her five-year relationship with the 25-year-old professional boxer. She wrote, “Never in a million years did I think I’d ever have to write this. After five years of being together, I never imagined our story would end, especially not this way…I am extremely upset to announce that Tommy and I have ended our relationship.”

The couple met in 2019 while competing on the reality series. Since then, they welcomed their daughter Bambi in 2023. Molly-Mae continued, “I will forever be grateful for the most important thing to me now and always, my beautiful daughter. Without us, there would be no her. She will always be my priority.”

Tommy, the son of Irish professional boxer John Fury, echoed the co-parenting priority and wrote separately on his Instagram Story, “The past 5 years have led to us having our beautiful baby girl, Bambi, and I will be forever thankful to Molly for making me a dad. Bambi is our priority.”

Although the reason for their split is unclear, Molly thanked fans for their loyal support since their time in the villa and asked for privacy. “I want to thank you all for the love you have shown us over the last five years. You have all been a part of our journey, and I feel it’s right to share this with you.” The couple had always been very public about their relationship, frequently sharing snaps of their family life on social media.

Tommy proposed to Molly-Mae in July 2023. Even though they never made it to the altar, she celebrated their one-year engagement on Instagram, noting, “One year ago today, I was tricked into going on a fake brand trip where the love of my life asked me to marry him.”

