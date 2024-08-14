‘Kate Plus 8’ Star Collin Gosselin Reveals His Mother Caused Family Rift

Image Credit: Getty Images

One of Kate Gosselin’s eight children, Collin Gosselin, has opened up about his strained relationship with his mother and how she “destroyed” the family.

The Kate Plus 8 star welcomed her octet—Madelyn Kate, Hannah Joy, Cara Nicole, Aaden Jonathan, Leah Hope, Joel Kevin, Alexis Faith, and Collin—with her ex-husband Jon Gosselin. Since Kate and Jon’s split in 2009, Collin revealed that he has not been on good terms with his mother and six of his siblings since 2018.

He currently resides with his 47-year-old father, but before this, he was sent to a facility by his mother in 2016. He recalled that time, to Entertainment Tonight, as “the most scared I’ve probably ever been in my life,” due to behavioral issues he was experiencing at home.

In July 2023 Kate addressed the situation on Instagram, stating, “My son Collin, whom I love with all my heart, has received multiple psychiatric diagnoses over the years. For the safety of myself, his brothers and sisters, and for his own well-being, he was placed in a facility following years of outpatient treatment which proved insufficient for his needs.”

Given that the whole family had their own reality series, their lives were always in the public eye, and according to Collin, this significantly impacted Kate’s reputation. “Our family was under a spotlight 24/7…My mother, especially following her divorce, was seen as a single mother taking care of eight children. I strongly believe—and I know—that the reason I was sent away was to protect my mother’s reputation,” he shared to the outlet.

Despite the family’s hardships, Collin remains in contact only with his father and sister Hannah. He expressed hope of one day rekindling his relationship with his other siblings, emphasizing that he would never do anything to hurt them and that he loves them. He said, “I would never trash their names in the media. But I do believe my mother is behind the things they say in the media. She’s behind their opinion of me. I think if we knew each other today, we’d be very good friends.”