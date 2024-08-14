Kanye West’s Sunday Service Loses Charity Status After 3 Years of Unfiled Tax Returns

Image Credit: Getty Images for Coachella

Kanye West‘s Sunday Service has reportedly lost its charity status due to a failure to file tax returns for three consecutive years. According to the IRS website, the revocation occurred on May 15, 2024.

Sunday Service, which West founded in 2019, was initially granted an exemption from federal income tax as it was listed as a 501(c)(3) organization, which includes “religious, educational, charitable, scientific, literary, testing for public safety, fostering national or international amateur sports competition, or prevention of cruelty to children or animals organizations.”

The invite-only spiritual venture blended gospel music with Christian worship and became one of Hollywood’s most mysterious and unusual events, attracting celebrities, fans, and believers alike. When it first started on January 6, the gospel choir members—who were required to sign non-disclosure agreements—performed with the ‘Flashing Lights’ artist every weekend.

West, along with music producer and longtime friend Tony Williams, choir director Jason White, and a large gospel choir, began hosting these exclusive musical services in 2019 to coincide with the release of his album Jesus Is King. Two years later, he filed to register the outfit as a tax-exempt non-profit.

The group appears to be continuing without West, as he hasn’t been seen at a Sunday Service session since June of last year. However, it is still directed by choir director White, though their relationship seems strained, as the pair do not follow each other on Instagram.

“I know Jason personally. The group is now just a choir and not a non-profit; they are on their own, and I understand they’re setting up an LLC for Sunday Service Collective,” a source told The Sun.

West took the group to notable performances, including at Coachella and an opera at the Hollywood Bowl. In a 2020 interview with Nick Cannon, he disclosed that he had spent $50 million on the brand since its launch.

“I spent every dime that I have for marketing from Yeezy on Sunday Service. Every dollar I had,” he explained. “I spent $50 million last year on Sunday Service if you add up the operas, if you add up the flights. It was 120 people going to Jamaica.”

West faced legal issues with some Sunday Service members and staff, who filed class action lawsuits against the Yeezy founder for alleged mistreatment in 2020. At the time, more than 500 performers and approximately 300 crew members claimed that the father of four had violated California labor laws by underpaying them and denying them meal and restroom breaks.

The US Sun reported in June that West had settled with the hundreds of Sunday Service performers and employees for $1.35 million—though they had been seeking more than $10.5 million in damages.