Barack Obama Shares 2024 Summer Playlist, Featuring Charli XCX and More

Image Credit: AFP via Getty Images

Former President Barack Obama, known for his diverse musical taste ranging from neo-soul to classic rock, has released his annual summer playlist.

Continuing the tradition he began in 2015 while still in office, the 63-year-old shared his favorite songs of the year, along with a list of books he’s been reading.

Obama acknowledged the eclectic nature of his playlist in a post on X, writing, “With summer winding down, I wanted to share some songs that I’ve been listening to lately – and it wouldn’t be my playlist if it didn’t include an eclectic mix. I hope you find something new to listen to!”

In a nod to the ongoing ‘brat summer,’ Obama included Charli XCX’s turbo-charged ‘360’ on the list, echoing the musical vibe embraced by Vice President Kamala Harris and the Democratic Presidential nominee, who highlighted ‘brat summer’ in her online campaign.

He credits his daughters, Sasha and Malia, with helping him keep his musical tastes current and broad. Speaking to Carter Gregory (thecarterb) in a new video, Obama mentioned, “I get referrals from my daughters — which keeps me not stuck in the ’80s.”

Obama’s playlist features a blend of both old and new tracks. Among the artists included are country breakout star Shaboozey (“A Bar Song (Tipsy)”), pop sensation Billie Eilish (“Chihiro”), and hip-hop singer Tommy Richman (“Million Dollar Baby”).

Other tracks include classics, ranging from Blackstreet’s ‘No Diggity’ and Digable Planets’ ‘Rebirth of Slick (Cool Like Dat)’ to the Supremes’ ‘Where Did Our Love Go’ and the Rolling Stones’ ‘(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction.’

Full List of Obama’s Summer Playlist

Shaboozey, “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”

Charli XCX, “365”

Billie Eilish, “Chihiro”

Tems, “Love Me Jeje”

Artemas, “I Like the Way You Kiss Me”

Tommy Richman, “Million Dollar Baby”

Hope Tala, “I Can’t Even Cry”

Blackstreet ft. Dr. Dre and Queen Pen, “No Diggity”

ENNY, “Charge It”

Carminho, “O Quarto (Soundtrack Version)”

Calimossa, “What’s in the Tea?”

Hubert Sumlin and Keith Richards, “I Love the Life I Live, I Live the Life I Love”

PJ Morton ft. JoJo, “Say So”

Cleo Sol, “Why Don’t You”

The Miracles, “You’ve Really Got a Hold on Me”

H.E.R., “Process”

2Pac ft. K-Ci & JoJo, “How Do U Want It”

Sting, “If You Love Somebody Set Them Free”

Lucinda Williams, “Unsuffer Me”

Jill Scott, “Golden”

The Rolling Stones, “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction”

Saweetie, “My Best”

Charles Mingus, “Wednesday Night Prayer Meeting”

Norah Jones, “Come Away With Me”

Common, “The People”

Etta James, “Don’t Cry Baby”

Chris Jedi, Gaby Music & Dei V ft. Anuel AA and Ozuna, “Bad Boy”

Rema, “Yayo”

Bonny Light Horseman, “Old Dutch”

Willow, “Symptom of Life”

Moneybgg Yo ft. Morgan Wallen, “Whiskey Whiskey”

Myles Smith, “Stargazing”

GloRilla & Megan Thee Stallion, “Wanna Be”

Tyla, Gunna and Skillibeng, “Jump”

Bad Bunny & Feid, “Perro Negro”

Paul Russell, “Lil Boo Thang”

Digable Planets, “Rebirth of Slick (Cool Like Dat)”

Bob Marley & the Wailers, “Them Belly Full (But We Hungry)”

Nick Drake, “One of These Things First”

Bob Dylan, “Silvio”

Pharoah Sanders, “Love Is Everywhere”

The Supremes, “Where Did Our Love Go”

Beyoncé, “Texas Hold ‘Em”

Samara Joy ft. Pasquale Grasso, “Someone to Watch Over Me”