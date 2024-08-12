Ben Affleck’s Daughter Violet Wears Stepmom Jennifer Lopez’s Valentine’s Day Dress

Image Credit: AFP via Getty Images

Violet Affleck is embracing her stepmom Jennifer Lopez‘s style! During an outing on Sunday, August 11, the 18-year-old daughter of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner was spotted rocking a pink Dolce & Gabbana dress that looked similar to the one that J. Lo, 55, wore on a 2023 Valentine’s Day date with Ben, 51.

According to photos published by Page Six, Violet stepped out in Los Angeles wearing the stylish dress along with a pair of red sneakers. When her stepmother last wore the frock, J. Lo accessorized with a gold belt and matching pumps while on a date with Ben.

In addition to Violet, Ben and ex-wife Jennifer, 52, also share children Seraphina and Samuel Affleck together.

Violet’s latest outing comes amid ongoing rumors about her father’s marriage to J. Lo. Since the Spring, multiple outlets have reported that J. Lo and Ben are headed for a divorce. While neither of them has directly commented on the speculation, Jennifer was asked about her and Ben’s relationship during the premiere of her Netflix film Atlas in May. After a reporter pressed her for details, Jennifer responded, “You know better than that.”

Jennifer Lopez with her stepdaughter Violet Affleck via Instagram Stories. pic.twitter.com/K27EfsEcME — Bennifer Updates (@BenniferUpdates) July 13, 2024

Later that month, the “Jenny From the Block” hitmaker canceled her 2024 tour, noting in a statement via her OnTheJLo newsletter that she

“wouldn’t do this if [she] didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary.” According to a separate statement from Live Nation, the multi-hyphenate was “taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends.”

Shortly thereafter, Jennifer and Ben reportedly listed their Beverly Hills home on the market. Throughout July, it appeared that the spouses spent some time apart, as J. Lo was spotted in the Hamptons while Ben was still in L.A. On her 55th birthday, the Argo actor reportedly purchased a new home.

The couple were first linked in 2002 after meeting on the set of their film, Gigli. They eventually got engaged but ended their relationship by 2004. Nearly 20 years later, Jennifer and Ben reunited in 2021. The following year, they tied the knot in Las Vegas and held a formal wedding ceremony one month later.

Throughout their rekindled relationship and subsequent marriage, Ben and Jennifer’s respective children became a blended family. J. Lo shares her twins, Max and Emme, with ex-husband Marc Anthony.