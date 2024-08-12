Kate Middleton Debuts New Eternity Band Alongside Prince William

Fans speculated that the subtle accessory change is a nod to the early days of their romance.

August 12, 2024 5:00PM EDT
Britain's Prince William and his fiancée Kate Middleton pose for photographers during a photocall to mark their engagement, in the State Rooms of St James�s Palace, central London on November 16, 2010. Britain's Prince William has given his fiancee Kate Middleton the engagement ring that belonged to his late mother Diana, Princess of Wales, Clarence House said Tuesday. The blue sapphire and diamond ring was given to Diana by William's father, Prince Charles, when they became engaged in February 1981. Charles and Diana divorced in 1996 and she was killed in a car crash in Paris the following year. AFP PHOTO / BEN STANSALL (Photo credit should read BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)
Kate Middleton just wore a special accessory during a surprise appearance with Prince William.

On Monday, Aug. 11, the Prince and Princess of Wales, both 42, released a video message in support of Team Great Britain as the 2024 Olympics came to a close. While Prince William’s new facial hair and scruffy look quickly generated buzz, fans also focused on a subtle jewelry swap on Middleton’s hand.

In place of her iconic sapphire-and-diamond engagement ring, Kate wore a gold band encrusted with white diamonds and sapphires—a more casual alternative to the engagement ring that once belonged to William’s late mother, Princess Diana.

The new accessory, a thick gold ring studded with diamonds and sapphires, is believed to be a promise ring from William, given to his wife during their early romance while they were students at the University of St. Andrews in the early 2000s.

According to the site Dress Like a Duchess, long before Prince William proposed with his mother’s famous sapphire and diamond engagement ring in 2010, he gave Kate this pearl and garnet rose gold promise ring similar to the Victorian rose gold band, adorned with pearls and garnet—symbolizing their birthstones—which appeared in the video. (The pearls represent William’s June birthday, and the garnet symbolizes Kate’s January birthday.)

Prince William and Kate Middleton pose for photographs in the State Apartments of St James Palace
Kate first wore this ring in June 2005 on her graduation day from St. Andrews, where she earned a degree in art history. At that time, she wore the ring on her middle finger during her youth. The ring signified “commitment and fidelity as well as a pledge for lifelong love and loyalty,” according to Dress Like a Duchess.

Tatler noted that the garnet gemstones in the promise ring “are said to represent commitment, and pearls are known to be a symbol of innocence and purity.”

It isn’t clear when Kate received her new eternity band, but some fans speculate it may have been a present from William to mark their 13th wedding anniversary on April 29.

In the video, Kate paired the rarely seen band with a white and black striped top from Ralph Lauren. William, by her side, wore a light blue Team Great Britain polo shirt.

“From all of us watching at home, congratulations to Team GB,” Kate said. William added, “Well done on all you have achieved. You’ve been an inspiration to us all.”

