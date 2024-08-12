Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds Are the First Couple With Top Box Office Movies Since One 1990s Pair

Image Credit: Getty Images

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds just achieved another step in their careers aside from being one of the most iconic Hollywood pairs. Since Blake’s It Ends With Us film is at the top of the weekend box office and Ryan’s Deadpool & Wolverine is now in second place, this makes them the first couple with top box office hits in the same year since Demi Moore and Bruce Willis.

In 1990, Bruce’s movie Die Hard 2 and Demi’s Ghost premiered just weeks apart from each other. Both premiered at the top of the box office, with Ghost earning more than $217 million domestically and Die Hard 2 ended up with $117 million, per Box Office Mojo. Currently, It Ends With Us has earned more than $50 million so far, while Deadpool & Wolverine has racked up more than $490 million since its July 26 premiere.

Ex-spouses Demi, 61, and Bruce, 69, first met in 1987 and tied the knot that year. Eventually, they welcomed their daughters, Rumer, Scout and Tallulah before divorcing in 2000. Although their marriage didn’t last, the two actors have remained close friends. Demi has also helped keep the family morale amid Bruce’s current battle with frontotemporal dementia. The Glass star’s family announced in 2022 that the actor had stepped away from filming more movies due to health issues.

Earlier this year, Demi spoke about her former husband’s illness during an appearance on Good Morning America. While maintaining their family’s privacy, the A Few Good Men actress noted that her and Bruce’s children are her primary focus.

“What I’ll share is what I say to my children,” Demi said, adding, “Which (is) it’s important to just meet them where they’re at and not hold onto what isn’t, but what is, because there’s great beauty and sweetness and loving and joy out of that.”

As for Blake, 36, and Ryan, 47, the spouses have been busy with their careers and in raising their children, James, Inez, Betty and Olin. The couple — who have been married since 2012 — are known for their hilarious public banter, either on a red carpet or via social media. However, they’ve also made it abundantly clear how much they love each other. Ahead of the Deadpool & Wolverine premiere last month, Blake shared an on-set Instagram photo of her and Ryan kissing.