Ayesha Curry Wipes Away Tears in Confrontation With Paris Police

Ayesha Curry and Steph Curry’s mother, Sonya Curry, were involved in a tense encounter with French police after the U.S. men’s basketball team won gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

In a video posted to X by The Hollywood Fix, Ayesha, 35, appears to wipe away tears while attempting to return to her car on Saturday, August 10. The altercation seems to have occurred right after her husband’s gold medal win against France.

With her 3-month-old son, Caius Chai, strapped to her chest and holding her 6-year-old son, Canon Jack, by the hand, Ayesha is seen speaking with police officers for approximately three minutes, alongside Sonya and Draymond Green, Steph’s Golden State Warriors teammate.

While it’s unclear what exactly transpired during the confrontation, Sonya can be heard yelling that someone “touched the baby” amid the chaos. Green echoes her concern, as he is also heard in the video asking the police, “So even after him hitting the baby in the head, there’s still nothing y’all can do to get them out of here?”

It’s unclear what Green is referring to, as no physical altercation is captured in the video.

Sonya then beckons Ayesha to join her as she attempts to push beyond the police to reach the group’s vehicle. “It’s right there, where all those people are on that side. We were over there,” Sonya tells the police. “They won’t let us go back over there where we came from. They won’t let the driver come here, and they won’t let us go back over there.”

A man who came over to translate for the police can then be heard apologizing on behalf of an officer, saying, “Sorry about the baby.” He then attempts to diffuse the situation, telling Sonya that “nobody is allowed to cross this street right now,” apparently due to the presence of French President Emmanuel Macron.

This incident cast a shadow over what had been a celebratory moment for the Curry family.

Team USA defeated France 98-87 to clinch the gold medal on Saturday at Bercy Arena, thanks to Steph Curry. Stephen—who became a first-time Olympic champion—scored 24 points to lead the American squad to victory and secure its fifth consecutive gold medal.