Ed Kelce Reacts to Kanye Mentioning Taylor Swift & His Son In New Song

Image Credit: Getty Images

Travis Kelce’s father, Ed, was candid about his thoughts on Kanye West’s song “Lifestyle,” which name-drops both Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

The 47-year-old rapper collaborated with Lil Wayne on the track from his album Vultures 2. In his verse, the 41-year-old rapped, “I twist my Taylor spliffs tight at the end like Travis Kelce.” Given his close relationship with both Taylor and Travis, Ed was not pleased.

He took to Facebook to share a Daily Mail article discussing the subject, writing, “Mental illness on full display.”

The ongoing feud between the 34-year-old pop star and Kanye West goes back to the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards when Kanye interrupted her acceptance speech for Female Video of the Year, expressing his preference for Beyoncé’s “Single Ladies” to win. Their beef has continued over the years, with incidents ranging from leaked phone calls to name-drops in songs.

Though neither Taylor nor the 34-year-old Kansas City Chiefs player has publicly commented on the lyric, Taylor has grown accustomed to Kanye’s behavior. She told fans during her 2015 Grammy’s acceptance speech, “I want to say to all the young women out there, there will be people who try to undercut your success or take credit for your accomplishments or fame.”

“If you just focus on the work and don’t let those people sidetrack you, someday, when you get where you’re going, you’ll know it was you and the people who love you who put you there, and that will be the greatest feeling in the world,” she added.

While Kanye has taken multiple jabs at Taylor in the music industry, she has also retaliated. In her most recent album The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology, she hinted at Kanye’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian, who was involved in their drama, by titling a track “thanK you aIMee.” Kim famously released a phone call between Taylor and Kanye during their earlier conflict.

The “Bad Blood” singer expressed to Rolling Stone in 2019, “I realized he is so two-faced. That he wants to be nice to me behind the scenes, but then he wants to look cool, get up in front of everyone and talk s**t. And I was so upset. He wanted me to come talk to him after the event in his dressing room. I wouldn’t go.”