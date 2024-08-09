Olympian Arisa Trew Wins Gold Medal & Parents Promised Pet Duck

Image Credit: Getty Images

Olympic skateboarder Arisa Trew achieved two major victories at the 2024 Paris Olympics: winning a gold medal and earning a pet duck! The 14-year-old made history as the youngest Australian and first-time Olympian to secure gold with a score of 93.18, outshining competitors from Japan and Great Britain. Her parents had promised that if she won, they would get her a pet duck—a dream now set to come true.

In an interview with Nine News, Arisa shared, “My parents definitely wouldn’t let me get a dog or a cat because we’re traveling so much right now… But I feel like a duck might be a little bit easier, and… I don’t know, I just want a duck.”

Reflecting on her historic win, she told reporters, “It feels amazing having the gold medal around my neck… It’s been my goal since watching the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. That inspired me and made me want to come to this Olympics and get to the podium, which is, like, amazing.”

Arisa’s father, Simone, expressed his disbelief at her success, telling the outlet, “We can’t believe it. It’s crazy, crazy, absolutely crazy… It’s just unbelievable that someone who loves skateboarding and having fun could achieve this.”

He also praised her coach, saying, “Her coach Trev did the most amazing job. He got her over the line—it’s just absolutely crazy.” The father went on share how his daughter grew courage to skateboard by “going out and having fun and enjoying the sport,” and “being active and having a good time.”

Arisa has been celebrated by many, including skateboard legend Tony Hawk, who congratulated her in an Instagram video of her performance. He wrote, “Congratulations to @arisa_trew on her epic last run in women’s park finals this afternoon, earning her a well-deserved gold medal.”

Tony Hawk also acknowledged the efforts of silver medalist Cocona Hiraki and bronze medalist Sky Brown, noting that the new generation of skateboarders has brought the sport into “a new era of equality and inclusivity.”