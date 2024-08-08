Who Is Quincy Hall? 5 Things to Know About the Runner Who Secured Gold in the 400-Meter Final

Image Credit: Getty Images

Quincy Hall‘s epic win at the Paris Olympics 400-meter final came as a huge surprise to the other runners behind him. The 26-year-old track and field breakout star was initially in fourth place but sprinted fast enough to cross the finish line and leave his fellow competitors in the dust.

Quincy Is From Missouri

Although he later jetted off to Paris to represent the U.S. at the 2024 Olympics, Quincy hails from Kansas City, Missouri.

He Competed in Several High School Sports

Years before his meteoric rise as an Olympian, Quincy participated in several other sports throughout his school. In addition to track, he was a wrestler and a football player at Raytown South High School in Missouri.

He Attended the University of South Carolina

The athlete competed at the College of the Sequoias in California, where he became the California Community College Athletic Association champion in the 4×400-meter relay in addition to the 400-meter hurdles.

Later, he competed for the University of South Carolina Gamecocks.

His Personal Best Is 43.80

In the weeks leading up to his 2024 Olympic stint, Quincy marked a personal best by running a 43.80 at the 400-meter Herculis Diamond League in Monaco.

Quincy’s Olympic Win Came Out of Nowhere

Within the final seconds of the 400-meter final, Quincy was in fourth place behind runners Matthew Hudson-Smith of Britain, Zambia’s Muzala Samukonga and Jereem Richards of Trinidad. However, he quickly turned the tide over by sprinting ahead of the others during the last 100 meters, securing the gold medal for America.

Quincy rang in his epic win by making a snow angel on the track. He then commented on the incredible victory, per NBC.

“I was just thinking, ‘Get home, sir. Get home, sir,'” he said. “I don’t give up. I just grit, I grind. I’ve got determination. … “I told you guys I was going to get a gold medal this year. I know I can win. I knew it today. That’s what I’ve been doing my whole career.”