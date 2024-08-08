Whitney Port Accuses Jennifer Lopez of Seeking a ‘Paparazzi Shot’ Amid Ben Affleck Rumors

Image Credit: Getty Images

Whitney Port and her husband, Tim Rosenman, believe that Jennifer Lopez was only looking for a photo-op in the Hamptons. While discussing the 55-year-old Selena star during a recent episode of the “Whit Whit” podcast, Whitney, 39, claimed that J. Lo only wanted photographers to spot her at an ice cream shop in Bridgehampton, New York.

“Candy Kitchen in Brideghampton is so special that I’m pretty sure J. Lo the other day was riding her bike to get a scoop of ice cream for a paparazzi shot,” the Hills alum said, to which her husband, 42, agreed that Jennifer was “just there for the exterior shot.”

Tim then claimed that Jennifer is “addicted to attention,” Whitney added, “That’s her vibe. She’s popped everywhere. Her continually looking hot in cute settings is what keeps the machine going.”

Jennifer has not publicly responded to Whitney and Tim’s public diss. However, rumors surrounding her marital status to Ben Affleck have ramped up. Since May, multiple outlets have reported that the couple are headed for a divorce. At the time, however, J. Lo and Ben, 51, were spotted in public together several times in Los Angeles. In June, the actress even shared a Father’s Day tribute to Ben on her Instagram Stories, but that wasn’t enough to satisfy fans’ curiosity.

By the summertime, the spouses listed their Beverly Hills home on the market. Ben, later, purchased a new home in L.A. on Jennifer’s birthday, July 24. Meanwhile, the “On the Floor” artist was reportedly still in the Hamptons celebrating her 55th birthday.

Neither Ben nor Jennifer has publicly addressed the divorce rumors. The only comment that Jennifer previously made was in response to a reporter at the screening for her Netflix film, Atlas. At the time, the audience member pressed her for details on her and Ben’s marital status, to which J. Lo simply responded, “You know better than that.”

Ben and Jennifer’s romance dates back to 2002. After meeting on the set of their film, Gigli, the pair fell in love and eventually got engaged. However, by early 2004, they called off their wedding and broke up. Almost 20 years later, they reunited in 2021. The following year, they tied the knot.