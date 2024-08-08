Tom Brady Recaps ‘Once-in-a-Lifetime’ Paris Olympics Trip with Daughter Vivian

Image Credit: Getty Images

Tom Brady had the best time at the 2024 Paris Olympics with his daughter, Vivian Lake.

The 47-year-old, arguably one of the most famous NFL players of all time, shared a recap on Instagram of his favorite moments from his three days at the 2024 Paris Olympics, which he said “truly went above and beyond what [he] could ever have imagined.” In the post, he also emphasized the importance of the Games while highlighting his time with his 11-year-old daughter.

“We saw athletes from many sports and many countries, but it was especially meaningful to be able to come to this incredible city with my daughter and watch the most powerful women I’ve ever seen,” he remarked.

He also added that these particular Games were the “first time in Olympic history there was a 50:50 split of female and male athletes, a stat [he] was proud to tell Vivi as she watched these heroes compete.”

Brady, who watched equestrian, basketball, tennis, gymnastics, and beach volleyball competitions from his seat, shared a video of himself in the Instagram carousel being wowed by Olympians showcasing their artistic diving.

He was seen saying, “Oh my god,” while recording a clip before turning to his daughter—whom he shares with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen—and telling her, “That was amazing.” She responded that it was “so good” in agreement.

Olympic Champions with a fan! So great meeting you, @TomBrady! 🐐 pic.twitter.com/cMqba8qGis — USA Gymnastics (@USAGym) August 5, 2024

Vivian also made an appearance in the collection as she posed with Team USA gymnast Suni Lee.

Continuing in the post’s caption, the former football player highlighted the importance of sports bringing “so many people together” and evoking “the best in” competitors and fans. He noted that he particularly “seemed to be living and dying with each of the performances” and had a “great appreciation” for all of the Olympic athletes’ “hard work, commitment, and dedication.”

“I’ve said it a few times lately, but we should all aspire to do HARD things,” he encouraged. “Whether it’s in sports or in life, push yourself beyond your comfort zone to see what you can really accomplish. Just like these athletes all across the world have done!”

“Congratulations to the champions, the competitors, and the entire city of Paris on a once-in-a-lifetime event with countless memories and enduring relationships,” he concluded.