Kesha Celebrates 15 Years of Her No. 1 Hit ‘TiK ToK’ with a Bottle of Jack

Ke$ha celebrated her No. 1 song ‘TiK ToK’ in a video fittingly posted to TikTok with a bottle of Jack.

The pop star, 37, marked the 15-year anniversary of her chart-topping debut single ‘TiK ToK’ on Aug. 7 by sharing a video of herself brushing her teeth with Jack Daniel’s whiskey poured on a silver Spotify plaque commemorating 1 billion streams of the 2009 single.

At the start of the clip, the singer walks into the bathroom with a Spotify plaque commemorating 1 billion streams of her 2013 chart-topper ‘Timber’ before cheekily exclaiming, “S**t. Wrong one,” and grabbing the correct plaque to make the iconic reference to the song’s first verse lyric: “Before I leave, brush my teeth with a bottle of Jack / ‘Cause when I leave for the night, I ain’t comin’ back.”

“Swallow, don’t spit,” she joked in the caption.

The video arrived after Kesha posted a heartfelt message about the creation and success of ‘TiK ToK,’ which spent nine weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100 and has sold over eight million units in the U.S. since its release from her first album, 2010’s Animal.

“‘TiK ToK’ was the first single that I put into this world that had my voice AND my name credited!!!! I remember making it fun and happy because that’s how I felt and wanted others to feel,” she wrote.

She continued: “What I’m so proud of is that’s how this song STILL makes me feel, through it all, and those are emotions I want all of us to connect to.

“That girl was naive and wild and playful. This song externalizes a side of myself that I love very much, and now see I have to protect fiercely,” the ‘Praying’ artist reflected before mentioning that like herself “the world has changed so much.”

She also included that she would re-record her song that originally opens with the lyric “Wake up in the morning feeling like P. Diddy,” with an alternative first line as the rapper faces multiple civil lawsuits accusing him of sex trafficking, sexual abuse, and rape, which he strongly denies.

Since allegations were made against Diddy in November 2023, Kesha has changed the song’s opening line to “Wake up in the morning like f**k P Diddy” at live shows. She first sang the alternative version when she joined Reneé Rapp on stage at Coachella in March.

“Yes it is permanent,” she clarified.