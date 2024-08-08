Katie Ledecky and Nick Mead Named US Flagbearers for Paris Closing Ceremony

Image Credit: Getty Images

Swimmer Katie Ledecky and rower Nick Mead, two of Team USA’s gold medal winners, have been named as the flagbearers for Team USA at the closing ceremony of the 2024 Olympics on Sunday, August 11.

The news was announced on Thursday, August 8, by the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC). The event will feature the city of Paris handing over the summer games baton to Los Angeles, the host city for the 2028 Olympics.

The four-time Olympian is the most decorated American woman in any sport at the Olympics and the most decorated female swimmer of all time, with a total of 14 medals.

.@katieledecky answers the call 🫡 The 14x Olympic medalist receives the news from @Robert_Finke that she’ll be one of Team USA’s flag bearers at the Closing Ceremony. 🇺🇸#ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/bvTYp1eHxv — Team USA (@TeamUSA) August 8, 2024

The 27-year-old swimmer, well-deserving of the honor, received the news from her teammate Bobby Finke. “I really can’t think of anybody better to lead us out of these Olympic Games,” he told Ledecky during a FaceTime call. She was visibly moved, reacting with an “oh” before tearing up.

“You’re making me cry,” Ledecky responded.

“This is a huge honor,” she added. “I can’t wait for the closing ceremony. It’s been an honor representing our country here in Paris, and I’m so proud to be a part of this team.”

Nick Mead made history as a member of the first U.S. men's four rowing team to win Olympic gold since 1960. Now, he'll make even more history as the first rower to lead Team USA as one of our flag bearers at the Closing Ceremony. 🇺🇸#ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/4cBLXz4s6T — Team USA (@TeamUSA) August 8, 2024

Ledecky did not attend the opening ceremony on July 26, where LeBron James and Coco Gauff were the flagbearers for Team USA, due to her competition schedule starting the following day. She will be joined by Mead, a 29-year-old two-time Olympian who earned his first medal as part of Team USA’s gold medal-winning men’s four—the first U.S. gold in the event since the 1960 Olympics.

In a statement provided by Team USA, Mead highlighted what an “incredible honor” it is to serve as flagbearer, noting that rowing has never had an athlete selected for the role.

“To share this privilege with Katie makes it all the more special,” said Mead. “My experience at the Paris Games has been the dream of a lifetime, and I’m filled with immense pride, gratitude, and joy. I also wish to thank the city of Paris and the entire country of France for hosting an incredible Games. I’ll cherish these memories forever.”