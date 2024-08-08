Jordan Chiles’ Coach Responds Amid Medal Drama: ‘Didn’t Steal Anything’

Cecile Canqueteau-Landi shared a firm response to claims Chiles didn’t earn her bronze medal.

August 8, 2024 12:16PM EDT
PARIS, FRANCE: AUGUST 05: Jordan Chiles of the United States is congratulated by coach Cecile Landi and teammate Simone Biles of the United States after dramatically claiming the bronze medal on a score change after the Women's Floor Final during the Artistic Gymnastics competition at the Bercy Arena during the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games on August 5th, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)
Image Credit: Corbis via Getty Images

Jordan Chiles’ coach is setting the record straight.

Cecile Canqueteau-Landi congratulated Chiles and Simone Biles on their Olympic wins in an Instagram post on Tuesday, August 6, while also responding to a user who accused Chiles, 23, and her team of cheating to secure bronze in the floor exercise final.

“I shouldn’t have to explain but I will ONCE,” Canqueteau-Landi, 44, wrote. “Jordan’s highest possible [start value] on floor is a 5.9—At quals and team finals she received a 5.8 and we didn’t question it because we saw that not all the elements were completed.”

“Being placed 5th with nothing to lose, I sent the inquiry so I wouldn’t regret not asking. I didn’t think it would be accepted and, to my surprise, it was.”

Gymnastics: 2024 Summer Olympics: Team USA and silver medalist Simone Biles, coach Cecile Canqueteau-Landi and bronze medalist Jordan Chiles victorious following the Women's floor exercise final at Bercy Arena.Paris, France 8/5/2024 CREDIT: Simon Bruty (Photo by Simon Bruty/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images) (Set Number: X164574 TK1)
Gymnastics: 2024 Summer Olympics: Team USA and silver medalist Simone Biles, coach Cecile Canqueteau-Landi and bronze medalist Jordan Chiles victorious following the Women’s floor exercise final at Bercy Arena. Paris, France 8/5/2024
CREDIT: Simon Bruty (Photo by Simon Bruty/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

Cecile—who was an Olympian herself and competed in the 1996 Games in Atlanta—made it clear that everything happened above board as she “simply did [her] job and fought for” the athlete. She emphasized that Chiles “didn’t steal anything from anyone.”

She continued, “Do I feel bad for the Romanian athlete? Of course I do! It was so sad and heartbreaking to see, but it is the sport!”

Cecile clarified again while concluding her post, “You don’t have to like it, but you do have to respect the outcome and more importantly respect Jordan and not drag her down because you disagree. She EARNED that bronze medal.”

The coach’s explanation comes amid ongoing controversy surrounding the series of events.

During Monday’s competition, Team Romania submitted an inquiry about Sabrina Maneca-Voinea’s performance, but her score remained unchanged. Mihai Covaliu, president of the Romanian Olympic and Sports Committee, sent a letter of protest to the Gymnastics Federation in a Tuesday Facebook post, asking for Maneca-Voinea’s score to be reviewed again.

Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu later announced he would be skipping the Paris Olympics closing ceremony in protest. “I decided not to attend the closing ceremony of the Paris Olympics, following the scandalous situation in gymnastics, where our athletes were treated in an absolutely dishonorable manner,” he wrote via Facebook on Tuesday.

“To withdraw a medal earned for honest work on the basis of an appeal, which neither the coaches nor the top technicians understand, is totally unacceptable!”

