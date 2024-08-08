CrossFit Games Athlete Lazar Dukic Drowns During Race in Texas

Image Credit: Instagram @thebarbellspin/@erinmurphydesigns

The athlete who drowned in the water during the CrossFit Games in Fort Worth has been identified as Lazar Đukić.

The Serbian athlete was participating in an event that involved running and swimming and began to struggle during the latter portion.

After appearing to have difficulties staying afloat, Đukić went missing around 100 meters into the swim. His team noticed his absence and informed the organizers, noting that the athlete did not make it out of the water. This prompted an emergency search for the missing man, who was previously reported as an unnamed athlete who drowned during the swimming event.

Seven firefighter units responded to a possible drowning call at the lakeshore shortly after 8 a.m., the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported. First responders pulled a body from the water around 10 a.m., but they did not immediately identify the recovered body as Đukić.

Đukić, who competed in the CrossFit Games for several years, is ranked third in Serbia and 88th in the world in the male category.

The experienced CrossFitter teased his appearance at the Games on his Instagram in the days leading up to the event. Late Wednesday night, he encouraged his fans to tune into the individual run-swim event, which started with a 3.5-mile run and was capped off by an 800-meter swim.

Hours ago, Đukić posted a link to the livestream of his event.

A video of the competition posted to social media appeared to show a man struggling to swim during the race, bobbing in the water until he went underwater near the finish line. Later in the clip, a spectator appeared to dive into the water and sprint to where the person was last seen.

CrossFit CEO Don Faul confirmed the death of the competitor and mentioned that the organization is “deeply saddened” by the loss.

“We’re doing everything in our power during this tragic time to support the family, to support our community,” he said in a press conference. The events have been canceled for the rest of the day.

The six-time Serbia National Champion started doing CrossFit during a student work trip in the US and said he was hoping to make the podium this season.

“It was a real struggle coming from a small country that didn’t have a single CrossFit box when I started,” the four-time CrossFit Games athlete told More Than Fitness in 2023.

“As I progress through the sport, the community and Serbia progress also. I feel very blessed to be somebody that is charging the way, making it easier for everybody else.”