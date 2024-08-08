Christina Haack Asks Men to Stop Sending Letters to Be Her ‘4th Ex-Husband’ Amid Joshua Hall Divorce

Image Credit: Variety via Getty Images

Christina Haack doesn’t have time for “advice” from random strangers on social media. The 41-year-old HGTV personality took to her Instagram Stories amid her ongoing — and apparently messy — divorce from estranged husband Joshua Hall. In her latest note, Christina claimed she has received comments from men about her personal life.

“Dear men. Your handwritten/typed letters are cute but no you will not be my 4th ex husband [sic],” the Flip or Flop alum wrote. “Thank you for all your advice about my children and marriages. I really appreciate it. Thank you.”

In addition to her PSA, Christina also pointed out in her Story, “Dear fellow relators — please stop mailing and dropping expensive packets, I am not listing my home … but if I were to list it, I would list it myself as I am a real estate agent.”

Last month, Christina and Joshua filed for divorce from each other after almost three years of marriage. Both cited different dates of separation in their respective court filings. According to court documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight, the Christina on the Coast star accused Joshua of transferring thousands of dollars of her money into his bank account.

“Josh was able to divert over $35,000 of my separate property rental income into his account,” Christina claimed in the documents. “I am asking for Josh to account for the funds taken and return them to me as those funds are specifically used to pay any loans, obligations, property taxes, insurance, and maintenance for these rental properties.”

In the paperwork, Christina went on to point out that her life “revolves around my children and my work.” She shares kids Brayden and Taylor with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and son Hudson with ex-husband Ant Anstead.

“It is my understanding that Josh has his own income and, therefore, he should not need any spousal support from me,” Christina continued in the court filing, per the outlet. “He has sufficient assets of his own to pay his own attorney’s fees and costs. Quite frankly, I am shocked and concerned by the fact that he has diverted over $35,000 of my separate property money to his separate account on July 8, 2024. The fact that this is the same date he now alleges to be our date of separation, even though it is actually July 7, 2024, makes it clear why he chose the next day.”

Earlier this month, the Flip Off star broke her silence and her and Josh’s split in an Instagram Stories statement. In it, Christina called her estranged husband an “insecure man with a large ego.”

“For those that aren’t aware, divorces do not happen overnight … & there is always a breaking point,” she wrote, before adding, “This one is personal.”