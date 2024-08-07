French Pole Vaulter Gets $250K Job Offer Thanks to His Viral Bulge

Image Credit: Getty Images

An adult website did not miss the chance to seize an NSFW opportunity after Anthony Ammirati went viral for his bulge making prominent contact with a crossbar at the Paris Olympics.

CamSoda’s Vice President, Daryn Parker, made offers shared by multiple outlets concerning the French pole vaulter’s “talent below the belt.”

“Although you didn’t bring home the gold medal, you can still capture the gold from your fans via CamSoda – that has to count for something, right?” the offer read, shared by US Weekly. “Plus, you won’t have those restrictive compression shorts holding you back, so feel free to let it all out and show the world why you should have your own Olympic competition next time around.”

“We are always searching for top-tier talent that can offer one-of-a-kind content to our users,” Parker shared in another statement to E! News. “When we saw Anthony’s performance in the pole vault competition last weekend, we wanted to present him with an offer to celebrate his physical stature rather than contribute to the distasteful comments he’s been receiving.”

“Not the worst thing in the world losing a gold medal in the #Olympics because you’re packing a French Baguette,” one netizen joked via X. “Anthony Ammirati, you sir, won at life.”

Another wrote, “Lost the pole vault, won the Schlong Jump.”

“As a lover of crotch-centric activities, I’d love to offer you up to $250,000 in exchange for a 60-minute webcam show, in which you show off your goods, minus the crossbar, of course,” TMZ reported.

Parker seems to believe that with the adult offer, the 21-year-old has a chance to feel empowered “interacting” with fans. “We’re confident that watching Anthony’s bulge on our site could inspire others around the world to stand erect and show off their own, too.”

The image from his pole vault heat spread like wildfire on social media as viewers marveled at his manhood, celebrating the Olympian for his endowment while he faced disappointment for not qualifying for finals. Although the internet assumed it was the interference from his private appendage that cost him his chance at the podium, Ammirati first hit the bar with his shins and then his knees as he tried to clear it, resulting in a failed jump.

Following the incident, the Olympian was understandably left a bit heartbroken.

“I’m a bit gutted, because I didn’t miss anything on the third attempt at 5.70 m,” he told the French Athletics Federation via translation. “What I did miss was a bit of jumping in training to fine-tune the settings. Just a technical session. I had to give up the last two, because after a small grade 1 in the adductor, I prioritized the race.”

“I was 100 percent physically, but I was missing a bit of pole vault,” the athlete added. “The conditions were good. It’s the first time I’ve started a competition without any stress. As I was a total outsider, I only had one goal: to play with the public. I was almost there.”