Snoop Dogg Allegedly Earns $500K Per Day at Paris Olympics

Those are some eye-popping numbers.

Snoop Dogg has become a staple in Paris, where he’s been seen at many Olympic competitions while sporting custom clothing creations featuring the faces of Olympians. NBC made the 52-year-old a special correspondent for the Olympics, and according to an X user, they’re paying him handsomely each day while covering his expenses as well.

“Sat next to an NBC exec at dinner, he said Snoop gets paid $500k a day plus expenses to be here promoting Olympics. From Gin and Juice to a few million to be a celebrity at the Olympics – what a world,” said Henry McNamara on X.

Sat next to an NBC exec at dinner, he said Snoop gets paid $500k a day plus expenses to be here promoting Olympics. From Gin and Juice to a few million to be a celebrity at the Olympics – what a world — henrylmcnamara (@henrylmcnamara) August 4, 2024

Sports business reporter Darren Rovell seemed to be thinking along the same lines. He quote-tweeted the original post, writing, “Sounds about right. Someone asked me how much Snoop was making.” He added, “First number that came to mind was $10 million.” With the Summer Olympics being 16 days long, at $500,000 a day, Snoop’s estimated payday would come out to $8 million. Snoop Dogg needs to commentate every game at the Olympics 😂 via: @NBCSports pic.twitter.com/DmeWMnon4o — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) July 30, 2024

While the rumor is unsubstantiated, Snoop Dogg fans were quick to react, with some believing he’s worth $500,000 a day and more. Nonetheless, many online pointed out that most of the athletes competing at the Games won’t see a fraction of that.

“Snoop deserves every bit of that $500k a day for all he is doing,” one person wrote. “No debate at all…but the fact that this young woman is an actual participant in the Olympic Games yet couldn’t pay her rent till the big heart of Flavor Flav stepped in just rubs me the wrong way.”

Another person added, “No offense to Snoop, I think this is great. I just don’t understand how there are teams literally winning medals while still funding themselves and he gets $500k a day? This is crazy.”

The IOC doesn’t provide financial rewards to its winners, but countries often give their athletes money for medaling.

The United States has fairly low payouts for Olympic prize money compared with other nations. Per Forbes, the United States offers gold medal winners a $37,500 bonus, courtesy of the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee, while silver medalists receive $22,500, and bronze medalists earn $15,000.

More than 90 percent of all Olympians reported spending as much as $21,700 in competition fees and membership dues in the lead-up to the Games. Additionally, more than a quarter of all US Olympians report making less than $15,000 annually in total income.