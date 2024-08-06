Machine Gun Kelly Reveals He’s 1 Year Sober After Time in Rehab

Image Credit: Getty Images for Jimmy John's

Machine Gun Kelly is opening up about his sobriety journey.

During an appearance on Bunnie Xo‘s podcast Dumb Blonde on Monday, Aug. 5, the ‘Emo Girl’ musician candidly discussed his struggles with mental health and alcohol abuse, revealing that he is now “completely sober from everything.”

“I don’t drink anymore. I haven’t drunk since last August,” he said.

Following his 2023 European tour, the 34-year-old shared that he went to rehab — and not many people knew.

“I didn’t tell anybody outside of those closest to me, but I went to rehab right when we got off the European tour last year,” MGK, born Colson Baker, explained. “That was my first time ever going to rehab, and they just gave me so many ways to operate the body and show where this anger is coming from and methods to quell it. I ended up falling into an awareness of what my condition is, and have made peace with it. It’s a constant tightrope walk.”

“You hold to that,” Bunnie—who starred in the rapper’s ‘Lonely Road’ music video alongside her husband, Jelly Roll, and Kelly’s fiancée, Megan Fox—said when praising Kelly’s sobriety. “Because I actually wanted you to have a drinking contest with my husband and you were like, ‘No, I’m sober.’”

when you really didn’t think

machine gun kelly and megan fox

could get any hotter but… pic.twitter.com/bNRua87TEK — ًkatie ♡ (@machineguncol) May 24, 2021

MGK said he previously abused alcohol, marijuana, and pills such as hydrocodone, Percocet, and Vyvanse.

Further discussing his sobriety journey, Kelly admitted that Fox, 38, has been very helpful along the way. The couple, who began dating in 2020, have experienced ups and downs in their relationship since their 2022 engagement.

“Megan has for sure been extremely helpful in dealing with the kind of psychological withdrawals that come with [sobriety],” he shared.

mgk aka machine gun kelly and his daughter casie via his instagram story:

my daughter makes me so happy to be alive 🥲🥲🥲🥲🥲 pic.twitter.com/86Snv65tIZ — mgkmagic (@mgkmagic) March 29, 2024

He also touched on his relationship with his 15-year-old daughter, Casie Colson Baker, whom he shares with ex-Emma Cannon, saying it inspired him to get sober.

“You know, Casie, one of the biggest things that killed me in that relationship was when she would be like, ‘Dad, I know you’re high,’” MGK recalled. “That is like the ultimate sign of disappointment in yourself. I continue to embrace that this journey’s gonna be hard for me, but I accept it and forgive myself.”

Now a year into his sobriety journey, the ‘I Think I’m OKAY’ singer can see the positive changes while commending the people who stuck by him.

“That’s been a huge reward for me,” MGK noted, “and I give a lot of props to everyone around me for never quitting before I got to this point, because I really hope that I’m a lot more of a pleasure to be around.”