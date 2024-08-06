Team GB Gold Medalist Harry Charles Is Dating Steve Jobs’ Daughter Eve

Image Credit: PA Images via Getty Images

Steve Jobs’ daughter Eve Jobs confirmed that she’s dating British equestrian Harry Charles while sweetly supporting the Olympian, who won his first gold medal—12 years after his father Peter did the same—on Friday, August 2.

The 26-year-old model revealed her relationship via Instagram with a video showing Charles, 25, greeting her with a hug and a kiss after his victory at the Château de Versailles.

“TEAM GOLD!!!!! Beyond proud of you my love !!!! 🥇,” Eve captioned the video.

Charles also shared several photos from the competition on Sunday, August 4, via Instagram, including a picture featuring Eve holding a supportive banner along with his other friends and family members.

“A few memories from the best day of my life,” he captioned his post. “You saw me up on the podium, but as you all know it takes a village! Thank you, I owe you all so much 🙏❤️.”

Eve commented: “love love love you !!!” to which he replied, “@evejobs I loooove you !!”

Eve, the youngest daughter of Jobs, who died of cancer in 2011 at the age of 56, is a top model, signed to the same agency that represents Emily Ratajkowski and Cindy Crawford’s daughter Kaia Gerber. She is also a successful equestrian and show jumper. According to Horse Sport, she ranked among the top riders under 25 years old from around the world in 2019.

Eve was expected to be in the stands again on Tuesday for Harry’s second shot at gold in the individual jumping final, but Charles announced on Tuesday, August 6, that he would not participate in the individual show jumping final set because his horse, Romeo 88, is not fit for competition.

“Unfortunately, me and Romeo will not start the individual final today in Paris,” Charles shared via Instagram on Tuesday. “After a small overreach yesterday, he is not quite the 110% that he has been the whole games, so we are not taking any risks.”

He added that he was “a little disappointed” but, as someone who understands the sport is not just played by himself, he showed his appreciation for what he and his horse teammate have been able to accomplish.

“He has given me so much and took me beyond my dreams. We’re leaving Paris with a gold medal and, more importantly, a happy Romeo, so that’s way more than enough for me,” Charles said.

“@teamgb have a great shot at the medals with two of the best today in Scott and Ben so we will be on the sidelines cheering them on,” the post continued. “Thank you to everyone for all the support you’ve given me and Romeo throughout the games and making it an experience of a lifetime!”