Adam Peaty Says Athletes Found Worms in Their Olympic Village Food

British swimmer Adam Peaty has revealed how the athletes—the best of the best—have had subpar provisions at the Olympic Village in Paris, declaring: “It’s just not good enough.”

The six-time Olympic medallist, who has also battled contracting Covid during the Games, told iNews, “I like my fish and people are finding worms in the fish.”

“We’re looking at the best of the best in the world, and we’re feeding them not the best. I just want people to get better at their roles and jobs. And I think that’s what the athletes are the best sounding board for.”

Peaty said he and his fellow Olympians have been “blindsided” by the inept culinary levels being presented to them.

“The catering isn’t good enough for the level the athletes are expected to perform,” he argued. “We need to give the best we possibly can.”

@dailymail Paris Olympics’ catering might need Simone Biles’ magic touch. The gymnastics star gave a thumbs-down to the Olympic Village’s food, suggesting athletes seek “real” French cuisine outside. Following the U.S. women’s team gold win on July 30, Biles noted the village food was healthier but not authentic. Teammate Hezly Rivera was more blunt, saying the food wasn’t great. Despite using fresh, local produce, organizers faced criticism, leading to a promise of improvements. #olympic #olympicvillage #simonebiles #gymnastics ♬ original sound – Daily Mail

The 29-year-old also criticized an initiative set forth by Olympics organizers, who aimed to have 60 percent of all meals served at the Games meatless and a third completely vegan.

“The narrative of sustainability has just been punished on the athletes,” Peaty said. “I want meat, I need meat to perform, and that’s what I eat at home, so why should I change?”

Peaty added that the poor quality has been limited to Paris, as he had high praises for the previous Games in Tokyo and Rio.

“Tokyo, the food was incredible, Rio was incredible. But this time around […] there weren’t enough protein options, long queues, waiting 30 minutes for food because there’s no queuing system.”

“Never gonna have a perfect Games,” the swimmer acknowledged.

Prior to the publication of Peaty’s comments, a Paris spokesperson told iNews they were taking athletes’ feedback “very seriously” and would work to “ensure that the service runs smoothly.”

Hopefully, they follow through, as Peaty joins a growing number of athletes in complaining about the conditions at the Olympic Village.

Italian gold medallist Thomas Ceccon said, “There is no air conditioning in the village, it’s hot, the food is bad.”

Aussie swimmer Ariarne Titmus mentioned that she felt she could have broken the world record had she been staying in better accommodation.

“It probably wasn’t the time I thought I was capable of, but living in the Olympic Village makes it hard to perform,” she admitted in an interview after the race. “It’s definitely not made for high performance, so it’s about who can really keep it together in the mind.”