Zendaya Reportedly Brings Boyfriend Tom Holland Flowers at His Final ‘Romeo & Juliet’ Show

Image Credit: Getty Images

Zendaya is Tom Holland‘s biggest fan! The 27-year-old actress reportedly brought her boyfriend, 28, a sweet gift during his final night of starring in West End’s Romeo & Juliet. Tom played the titular male lead, while co-star Francesca Amewudah-Rivers portrayed Juliet.

According to E! News, Z was spotted walking into the venue on August 3 carrying a bouquet of red roses, which were seemingly for her boyfriend.

Previously, Zendaya gushed about how “proud” she was of Tom for his theatrical role during her interview with Vogue in April. The Disney Channel alum also noted that she would “try to see as many shows as [she] possibly [could].”

The pair first met on the set of Spider Man: Homecoming in 2016. Nearly five years later, they confirmed their romance in 2021 when Tom wished Zendaya a “Happy Birthday” on Instagram. In his post, he affectionately called her, “My MJ,” after her Spider-Man character, MJ. For her part, Zendaya later called Tom, “My Spider-Man,” in a separate Instagram post.

Both Zendaya and Tom have made an effort to keep their personal life together out of the spotlight. However, they’ve both talked about one another in various interviews. While speaking with Vogue earlier this year, the Euphoria star recalled watching Tom’s rise to international stardom.

“One day you’re a kid and you’re at the pub with your friends, and then the next day you’re Spider-Man,” Z pointed out. “I definitely watched his life kind of change in front of him, but he handled it really beautifully.”

That month, Tom proudly showed his support for Zendaya’s performance in Challengers, in which she played fictional tennis champion Tashi Duncan. The role showed Zendaya’s range as an actress, as her headstrong character manipulates two love interests in the movie.

“I know what I’m doing this weekend!” Tom captioned an Instagram photo of Zendaya’s film poster.

While the actors continuously root for one another, they’re also focused on their individual projects. One month after Zendaya’s sports film was released, Tom gushed over his Romeo & Juliet co-stars and called the production the “highlight of [his] career.”

“Tonight was the start of something so special,” he wrote alongside a cast photo via Instagram in May. “I’m beyond proud of our cast and crew who have gone above and beyond in every way. I can’t wait for the rest of the run. Tonight was truly a highlight of my career, and I’m so glad I get to share it with these incredible people. Love you all and see you tomorrow!”