Blake Lively Shares Look Inside NYC Home with Ryan Reynolds and 4 Kids

Blake Lively has the perfect backdrop for a photoshoot in her very own New York City apartment.

The actor shared a series of photographs showing off a range of floral outfits from the interior of her home—which she shares with her husband Ryan Reynolds and their four children: James, 9, Inez, 7, Betty, 4, and Olin, born in 2023—on Saturday as she promoted her upcoming film It Ends with Us.

The 36-year-old actress posed in front of a painting showcasing a plethora of multicolored flowers, wearing a Dauphinette dress just as colorful. She showed off all her accessories and shared the details in the post’s caption while mentioning she got dolled up for a “girls’ night out” with her “lifelong Instagram boyfriends”: Isabela Ferrer, Amy Tagliamonti, and Angie Niles.

In another snap, Lively made sure to display her immaculately painted fingernails with her rainbow Louboutins in the background, as no detail was too small when it came to her sense of style. For the dress, she tagged Dauphinette again. She was also photographed with actor Ferrer, who wore an Oscar de la Renta dress with white Louboutins.

Lively mentioned her upcoming romantic drama It Ends with Us in the caption of the post: “It’s not ever lost on me that I get to play dress up for a living @itendswithusmovie ONE WEEK AWAY!!”

While thanking his wife at the premier of #DeadpoolAndWolverine, Ryan Reynolds said “that outfit is amazing. Btw SPOILER ALERT” Blake Lively is Lady Deadpool. Confirmed. pic.twitter.com/NHgONO37JB — Austin (@AustinPlanet) July 23, 2024

While the A Simple Favor star showed off her second look, displaying the space from another angle so fans could see the photos hung on the wall and atmospheric downlighting, a number of astute fans took an interest in a floral Deadpool mask that was perched atop a wooden piano in the Tribeca home.

The placement of the mask comes after Lively’s cameo as the character Lady Deadpool in her husband’s blockbuster film, Deadpool & Wolverine.

“It’s the Deadpool mask covered in florals for me,” one user said, while another chimed in, “Was hoping someone else noticed that lol.”

Last month, Lively helped Reynolds celebrate the Deadpool & Wolverine premiere in a red Atelier Versace catsuit.

Lively wasn’t the only one with a role in the film; two of the couple’s four children also appeared: daughter Inez and son Olin played Kid Pool and Baby Pool, respectively.