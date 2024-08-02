Why Carrie Underwood Was Chosen as the New ‘American Idol’ Judge

Image Credit: Getty Images

Carrie Underwood was apparently in talks “for a little bit” to replace Katy Perry on American Idol. According to showrunner Megan Wolflick, the series is in a “new era” with the “Somethin’ Bad” artist coming back 20 years after winning season 4 of the competition.

“We have been searching, you know, and obviously talking to Carrie for a little bit here,” Megan told Entertainment Tonight on Thursday, August 1. “It has been a little over two months since the [season 22] finale, but these talks have been going on for a while, and we’ve been really excited to make it all happen.”

As for why they thought of Carrie? Megan added, “Well, it is 20 years since she auditioned in St. Louis for American Idol, and to have the first-ever Idol alum on the panel has always been something that’s been interesting to me.”

In 2005, Carrie became the season 4 champion. That year, the country music star released her debut album, Some Hearts, which includes her hit single “Before He Cheats.” In the years to come, the Oklahoma native went on to sell more than 85 million records around the world. Seven of her albums were also certified multi-platinum.

“She is our queen, she is our icon of American Idol,” Megan said during her interview with the outlet.

Long-time Idol host Ryan Seacrest is also “over the moon” about the news, the showrunner pointed out.

It’s a full-circle moment to go from announcing you as the winner of @AmericanIdol 20 years ago to now welcoming you to the judge’s table. Welcome home, @carrieunderwood ! pic.twitter.com/vrxYKPrzr1 — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) August 1, 2024

“Ryan couldn’t be more excited, since he has been there every step of the way with Carrie,” Megan noted. “He was like just over the moon about it.”

When it comes to judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, Megan added, “And the guys are so excited, too. I mean, obviously, they both know her, they’re excited to work with her.”

“It’s a new era of the show and every new chapter of American Idol,” Megan explained. “When we open up that first page, it is just as exciting as closing a chapter, and I cannot wait to embark on this journey with our first Idol alum with the panel.”

Earlier this year, Katy, 39, revealed her forthcoming departure from the series following seven seasons.

“I think this will probably be my last show, my last season for Idol,” she said during a Jimmy Kimmel Live! appearance in February. “I mean, I love Idol so much. It’s connected with me like the heart of America. But I feel like I need to go out and feel that pulse, that pulse to my own beat.”