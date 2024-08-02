Nessa Barrett Makes Out With ‘Love Island USA’ Rob Rausch In Music Video

Image Credit: Billboard via Getty Images

There is a bombshell in the car, and that is Nessa Barrett, who has taken on the title of “Passenger Princess” while Love Island USA’s heartthrob Rob Rausch drives.

The 21-year-old singer released the music video on Thursday, August 1, surprising everyone with the appearance of the 25-year-old reality star and their spicy on-screen chemistry. While she sings “Can you feel my heartbeat? (Can you feel my heartbeat?)/ When you hit it full speed (when you hit it full speed)/ Anywhere you take me (anywhere you take me)/ I’ll go (I’ll go),” the two have an intense stare at one another as they ride together.

Throughout the video, as Rob drives, things seem to get heated quickly, escalating to a scene where viewers see Nessa sitting on top of him as they fully make out. Despite the co-stars’ heated makeout session, he confirmed to People that he is single and is “not planning on dating any of the girls from the show… I’m not really planning on dating anyone right now.”

This is not the first time Rob has gained so much attention. He was previously caught in a love triangle with Leah Kateb and Andrea Carmons on season six of Love Island USA. When entering this season, he coupled up with the 24-year-old, which eventually came to an end when the 25-year-old bombshell Andrea caught his attention but still had feelings for Leah, leading to a love-hate relationship between Rob and the fans. The viewers were all in for him and Leah to end up together, but as he shared during a podcast episode of “Call Her Daddy,” “I really liked her [Leah] a lot…I can be hard to read, I think it’s hard for people to understand me, especially my humor. She got it right away.”

Andrea ended up asking him to leave with her when she was eliminated from the show by the other girls, but Rob decided to stay. Though he ended single at the end, like his previous season on the show, he continues to root for his former ex, “She’s in this relationship with Miguel, and that’s something that I’m personally rooting for…I really like Miguel, and I like her, so I want it to work out,” he told People.