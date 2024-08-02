Flavor Flav & Alexis Ohanian Donate Thousands of Dollars to Olympian Who Can’t Pay Her Rent

Image Credit: NCAA Photos via Getty Images

Leave it to Flavor Flav and Alexis Ohanian to save the day for one Olympian. After discus throw competitor Veronica Fraley revealed on social media that she couldn’t pay her rent, the rapper, 65, and Serena Williams‘ husband, 41, both promised to help her out.

“I compete in the Olympic Games TOMORROW and can’t even pay my rent,” Veronica tweeted on Thursday, August 1.

The athlete added that her school “only sent about 75% of my rent while they pay football players (who haven’t won anything) enough to buy new cars and houses.”

I compete in the Olympic Games TOMORROW and can’t even pay my rent 😒 my school only sent about 75% of my rent while they pay football players (who haven’t won anything 😂) enough to buy new cars and houses 👎🏾👎🏾👎🏾 — Veronica™⚓️ (@vmfraley) August 1, 2024

In response, Flav tweeted, “I gotchu,,, DM me and I’ll send payment TODAY so you don’t have to worry bout it TOMORROW,,, and imma be rooting for ya tomorrow LETZ GO,!!!”

Alexis then added in the comments section, “C’mon now! I’ll split it with @flavorfav.”

Flav later followed up by tweeting proof that he had sent Veronica the payment. Alongside a screenshot of a DM to the athlete, he wrote, “Man of my word,,, and Imma try and come by and support you in person tomorrow ,,, LMK what time.”

Alexis even updated his social media followers by sharing a screenshot of his payment to Veronica, which equated to $7,760. “Update! It is done,” he tweeted. Alongside the transaction to Veronica, Alexis wrote, “MURICA” with a gold medal emoji and an American flag emoji.

Flav is one of the most supportive celebrities when it comes to this year’s Olympic Games in Paris. The “Public Enemy No. 1” rapper previously explained the reason why he’s dedicated to helping Team USA, as he is also a sponsor for the American women’s water polo team.

“One thing about me, I know what it feels like to want to see a dream come true,” Flav previously said, per Page Six. “I know what it feels like to want to achieve a goal, and I’m the type of person that, if I see you trying, then I’m going to do whatever I can to help you.”