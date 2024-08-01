Sam Asghari Wishes Ex-Wife Britney Spears ‘the Best’ One Year After Split

Image Credit: Getty Images

Sam Asghari has nothing but the “best” wishes for his ex-wife, Britney Spears. During a new interview, the 30-year-old actor reflected on his past marriage to the “Toxic” hitmaker, 42, calling her an “amazing person.”

“You learn so much from being in relationships in general,” he told E! News in an interview published on Wednesday, July 31. “I appreciate all the amazing experiences that I got.”

Sam added that being in a serious relationship as his and Britney’s “grows you as a person”

“I’m always going to celebrate the past and learn about the past, and move on to the future,” he said, adding that his former relationship and marriage to Britney is “something that’s always going to be a part of me.”

Since the Jackpot! star is focusing on his career, he isn’t back in the dating pool yet.

“It’s going to take some time for me, as it does with everyone that goes through a breakup,” Sam pointed out, joking that the only one he’s dating “at the moment” is his dog, who is “high maintenance.”

As for Britney, though, Sam added, “I wish her the best. She’s an amazing person and a huge part of my life, and I always appreciate the moments we had together.”

The former couple were together for several years before their divorce. They first met in 2016 on the set of her “Slumber Party” music video. Nearly six years later, they tied the knot in June 2022. However, they separated by July 2023, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason behind their divorce. The exes will be declared legally single on December 2, 2024, according to multiple outlets.

Following their split, Sam opened up to PEOPLE about how much of a “blessing” it was “to be able to share life with someone for a long time.”

“And people grow apart and people move on,” he told the outlet in March. “I’ve always hated people leaving a certain relationship — and at some point they told each other they love each other and they sat at the same table and ate food [together] — so I never understood when people part ways [and] they talk badly about each other. That’s something I’m never going to do because I had nothing but an amazing experience and a great life, and that’s always going to be part of my life, a chapter of my life.”