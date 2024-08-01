Pete Davidson Checks Into Wellness Facility for Mental Health: Report

The 'Saturday Night Live' alum has reportedly been taking his mental health very seriously, and he's taking some time to focus on himself.

August 1, 2024 11:39AM EDT
Image Credit: Getty Images for Chopard

Pete Davidson is reportedly taking some time to put his mental health first. It was revealed that the comedian, 30, checked into a wellness facility to focus on his mental health, according to a report from People on Wednesday, July 31. Pete’s decision to take some time to prioritize his mental health comes after a very busy year, filled with comedy shows, film projects, and the release of his latest special Turbo Fonzarelli.

After the comic checked in, an insider told the outlet that mental wellness has “always been a priority” for Pete. He’s been pretty open about his past issues with mental health, including borderline personality disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder. He’s also been speaking openly about being on his sobriety journey, after being open about his past drug use in his stand-up. 

During a recent comedy show in Atlantic City, he spoke about how he swore off almost all drugs. He did admit that there was one substance that he wasn’t yet ready to part with. “I can’t quit [weed] yet. It’s all I have left,” he said. “I did coke and ketamine and f**king all the pills and all that s**t. All I have is weed left, so it’s almost over, but I’m holding on for a little bit longer.”

This isn’t the first time that the funny man has checked into rehab for mental health reasons. Back in 2023, it was reported that he had checked himself into a treatment center to receive therapy for his past struggles with PTSD. “Pete regularly goes to rehab for ‘tune ups’ and to take a mental break, so that’s what’s happening,” a source had told People at the time.

Over the  years, Pete has been pretty upfront about his struggles with mental health, and how he always tries to prioritize it. After a brief stay in rehab, he opened up about how he was dealing with his mental health in a 2017 appearance on the WTF podcast. “This has been the worst year of my life, getting diagnosed with this and trying to figure out how to learn with this and live with this,” he said, per People

