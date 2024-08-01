Gypsy-Rose Blanchard Turns 33: Shares Birthday Advice from Boyfriend and Family

Image Credit: Variety via Getty Images

Gypsy Rose Blanchard celebrated her birthday with her loved ones and shared some of the heartfelt advice she gathered throughout the day with her fans.

On Wednesday, the Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup star shared a video on TikTok and Instagram from her 33rd birthday, which she celebrated on July 27.

“Celebrating my special day!” she wrote. “Join me for a behind-the-scenes look at my birthday festivities. Special thanks to Ken and my family for making my day so fun! 😃 #GypsyRose #Birthday #Celebration.”

In the clip, Blanchard first has lunch with some of her loved ones and asks them for advice as she begins a new year of life.

“Stay happy, stay healthy, keep your mind healthy, and think before you say and do, please,” said her half-sister, Mia Blanchard, during a car ride to a restaurant.

After Blanchard laughed, she pointed the camera at another passenger and asked the same question.

Her grandmother Gigi responded, “Always be true to yourself. Never change because you want somebody else to change, too. And always be as sweet as you are, and know that God loves you.”

Blanchard concluded her inquiry for advice by turning the camera to her stepmother, Kristy Blanchard, who was driving.

“I second everything that they said,” she said. “Think before you speak. Remember that what you put out in the universe — good vibes come back to you, bad vibes come back — stay true to yourself.”

After lunch with the ladies in her life, Gypsy switched gears and outfits for a night out with her boyfriend, Ken Urker, with whom she is expecting her first child. The clip cut to Blanchard and Urker grabbing dinner at The Ritz-Carlton Hotel New Orleans.

While looking at the menu, the two engaged in a hilarious discussion over the difference between “a Caesar salad and the other kinds of salads” before Blanchard asked Urker to give her his best birthday advice to round out the day of wholesome insight and guidance.

“Stay away from the negativity [and] negative voices,” he said. “And have all the faith and trust in your loved ones in your circle and just keep going forward. We’re here for you.”

The video ended with a clip of Blanchard blowing out the candles on a cake during dinner and another cake after they returned home.