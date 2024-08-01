Freewill & Sally Beauty Team Up for New Hair Cycling Collab

Image Credit: Freewill

New beauty brand Freewill is revolutionizing haircare and is launching in collaboration with retailer Sally Beauty, which specializes in salon-quality hair essentials. Freewill embraces a concept that has been a part of the beauty world for a long time, but many consumers aren’t familiar with it: “hair cycling.”

So, why incorporate hair cycling into your daily hair care regimen? And more importantly, what is it? Below, you’ll learn everything about the much-needed routine, why it matters and how it will improve your straight, curly or wavy locks.

What Is Hair Cycling?

Believe it or not, stylists and other experts have incorporated hair cycling into their routine. And the best part for consumers looking to style their hair affordably? The concept isn’t difficult at all! Hair cycling is just changing up your hair care products on a regular basis, a.k.a “cycling” through them.

Although the concept has resurfaced on TikTok and has become a trend, it’s easy for anyone to learn! And now that Freewill’s launch is on the horizon, more consumers will be styling their own hair in no time.

How to Cycle Properly

If you’re used to piling on multiple hair care products — shampoo, conditioner, hair spray, gel, etc — multiple experts recommend giving your hair a break from harsh ingredients. Start by only using shampoo and conditioner for one to two weeks, and assess how your hair feels. (Is it dry? Is it soft? Is there more volume?) Depending on how many days of the week that you use shampoo and conditioner, you might see a change in how your hair looks and feels.

Next, you can try incorporating a scalp treatment. Your scalp can get dry and flaky if you’ve been using multiple hair care products, so pay attention to the skin underneath your hair by exfoliating it. Now that you’ve reached this step, make sure you’re on a regular wash and exfoliation schedule. Try moisturizing your scalp at least once per week in between shampooing and conditioning.

After you get used to your new weekly hair routine, don’t be afraid to try different products. Trial and error is part of beauty!

How Does Hair Cycling Improve My Hair?

So, now that you know how to jump onto the hair cycling trend, how does it help your hair in the long run?

Multiple hair stylists and beauty experts have chimed into the convo. Cynthia Alvarez — who has styled hair for celebrities, such as actress Auliʻi Cravalho, Saturday Night Live star Ego Nwodim and several more — once explained, “Cycling through different products in your routine helps prevent product buildup, allows you to address different needs such as dryness or breakage, and works to nourish your scalp and hair follicles.”

Fellow hair stylist Helen Reavey has also acknowledged the benefits of hair cycling. Per Women’s Health, she explained that the hair care regimen “gives the hair a break from regularly using silicones” and sulfates, which are commonly used in various hair care products. These ingredients can ”build up on the scalp and hair follicles, leaving them more susceptible to irritation,” she added.