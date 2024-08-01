Colin Jost Set to Host ‘Pop Culture Jeopardy’

This is Pop Culture Jeopardy! As the new spinoff of the popular trivia game show prepares to launch, it’s been announced that they’ve found their host in none other than Saturday Night Live‘s Colin Jost. The show is set to start filming in August, and the show will eventually premiere on Amazon’s Prime Video.

Colin had a short response to show that he was looking forward to joining the latest spinoff for the series. “What is: I’m excited,” he said in a statement to People. Other executives also expressed excitement about having the “Weekend Update” anchor and Saturday Night Live writer stepping in to host the show. President of Game Shows at Sony Pictures Television Suzanne Prete told the outlet that they “could not be happier” to have him in the hosting position, complimenting his “sharp wit and intelligence,” saying that he was perfect. “He’s smart and quick, like our contestants, and we know he’ll be able to keep up with them while making this new series his own,” she said.

Like the game that it’s based off of, Pop Culture Jeopardy will be a trivia-based game show, where contestants answer in the form of questions. The game show’s website says that the “format that combines the academic rigor of Jeopardy! with the excitement and unpredictability of pop culture.”

Unlike Jeopardy, the pop culture spinoff will have teams competing for the grand prize. “Contestants, playing in teams of three, will need to be experts in categories from Alternative Rock to The Avengers; Broadway to MMA; Gen Z to Zendaya as they compete in a tournament-style event for the grand prize and ultimate bragging rights,” the website states.

For Pop Culture Jeopardy hopefuls, it’s unfortunately too late to apply. The show’s website notes that the “Anytime Test” closed on Friday, July 26. Still, perhaps there will be other opportunities to apply if the show goes well for everyone. Tapings will take place at the Sony Pictures Studio in Culver City, California.