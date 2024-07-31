Tish Cyrus & Daughter Noah Step Out Together After Dominic Purcell Rumors

Image Credit: Getty Images for The Recording A

Tish Cyrus and her daughter Noah Cyrus aren’t paying attention to any rumors. The mother-daughter duo was recently spotted stepping out together in Los Angeles just months after reports surfaced about Noah’s former relationship with Tish’s husband, Dominic Purcell. On Tuesday, July 30, the 24-year-old “July” singer and the 57-year-old producer were seen leaving the Encino Financial Center building, according to E! News.

Earlier this year, multiple outlets reported that Tish and Noah’s relationship grew distant after the manager married Dominic, 54, whom Noah casually dated in the past. Neither the music artist nor the Prison Break actor has publicly confirmed the rumors. However, Noah didn’t stop herself from telling off a social media troll who left a crude comment under one of her Instagram posts in April.

“Like that guy u and ur mom both have sexy time with?” the commenter wrote, to which Noah replied, “I’m so sorry but will you pleeeeeass just choke on the fattest c**k. Just for a lil bit. Great thanks.”

Noah Cyrus was seen with her mother, Tish Cyrus, having a lovely mother-daughter day in LA! The world is healing again ❤️ pic.twitter.com/3p57Vg9h5r — Miley's daughter (@Milesdaughter) July 30, 2024

Rumors about Noah’s distant relationship with her mother first surfaced in August 2023. At the time, Tish wed Dominic, but Noah and brother Braison Cyrus weren’t present at the ceremony.

In addition to Noah and Braison, Tish shares children Miley, Brandi and Trace Cyrus with ex-husband Billy Ray Cyrus.

Drama within the Cyrus family reached a boiling point earlier this summer when Billy, 62, filed for divorce from his now-estranged wife, Firerose. The two tied the knot shortly after Tish and Dominic got married.

In May, the “Achy Breaky Heart” artist filed for divorce from the Australia native. Two months later, audio recordings and text messages were leaked to the public of Billy Ray berating Firerose and seemingly slamming Tish.

While Tish has not publicly reacted to her ex-husband’s messy divorce, Billy Ray released a statement via his Instagram Stories earlier this month, admitting that he had reached his “wit’s end” with Firerose.

“As every day went by, I started realizing something was wrong,” he wrote. “And that’s before I knew she was a fraud. … I saw before my very own eyes, everything I thought I knew about her, was a life. She was trying to take over my career, my life and usurp the Cyrus name for own gain. See you in court.”