Simone Biles Claps Back at Critics of Her Hair: ‘Don’t Come for Me’

Simone Biles shut down any critics who wanted to make comments about her hair during the team all-around women’s gymnastics event at the 2024 Olympics in Paris on Tuesday, July 30. The gold medal-winner, 27, posted a video and a selfie on her Instagram Story sharing the perfect response to any critics, revealing the conditions that the team had to travel in to get to the event.

In the clip, Simone had a hand fan to try to keep cool, and she moved her phone around to show the different angles of her hair, as she rocked a black sports bra. “Don’t come for me about my hair. IT WAS DONE but bus has NO AC, and it’s like 90,000 degrees,” she wrote. “Oh and a 45 min. bus ride.”

“Gonna gold your hand when I say this… Next time you wanna comment on a Black girl’s hair, JUST DON’T” – Simone Biles with a quick PSA pic.twitter.com/pehDqLibmK — Dionne Grant (@DionneGrant) July 30, 2024

In the next slide, Simone shared another response to anyone who wanted to make unsolicited comments about her hair. “Gonna hold your hand when I say this,” she wrote with a lipstick kiss emoji. “Next time you wanna comment on a black girl’s hair. JUST DON’T.”

Ultimately, Simone and Team USA took home the gold in the team event! The victory made history for Simone as she became the American gymnast to win the most Olympic gold medals. Simone had an amazing floor routine, and the team defeated Italy by about six points. After the win, Simone and her teammate Suni Lee could be heard plotting funny TikTok videos that they wanted to make with their medals.

Of course, there was an outpouring of support for Simone and Team USA across the country and the world. Simone’s husband Jonathan Owens made a post marking the occasion.

After winning, Simone seemed to shade her former teammate MyKayla Skinner, when she made a post commemorating the team’s victory. MyKayla had previously commented on the team’s work ethic, and Simone used a play on her words to celebrate their gold medal win. “Lack of talent, lazy, olympic champions,” she wrote in an Instagram caption.