Halsey Reveals Near-Death Experience From Lupus & Rare T-Cell Disorder

Image Credit: Getty Images for Universal Pictu

Halsey has released a candid message about their health, revealing that she nearly died from lupus and a rare T-cell disease. The 29-year-old took to Tumblr earlier this week and dropped a few shocking revelations, including the near-fatal experience and that the “Him & I” hitmaker regrets “coming back” into the spotlight.

“My own fans are hands down meaner to me than any other people on the planet,” Halsey began their post, before adding, “Not speaking for all of you, of course. But it used to be just a minority that were awful to me and now it seems like a majority have only stuck around to chime in occasionally with their opinion of how much they hate me or how awful I am.”

While noting that “it’s hard to want to engage in a space that is completely devoid of any kindness, sympathy, patience; or to be honest human decency,” the “Gasoline” artist pointed out that she nearly “lost” their life.

“Especially after years of hiding from the interactions for fear that this EXACT thing would happen,” Halsey continued. I don’t know, man. I almost lost my life.”

Although it’s unclear what exactly led to Halsey’s vulnerable post, they pointed out that they are “not gonna do anything that doesn’t make me happy anymore,” adding, “I can’t spiritually afford it.”

“When I got sick, all I could think about was getting better so I could come back and be a part of THIS again, but I don’t even know what *this* is anymore and I want to crawl in a hole and I regret coming back,” Halsey concluded.

The “Not Mad Anymore” singer’s message comes nearly two months after she revealed her diagnosis with lupus and T-cell lymphoproliferative disorder. While releasing new music about her health journey in June, Halsey noted in an Instagram caption that they’re “lucky to be alive.”

Halsey has been managing multiple health setbacks for years. In 2022, the “Without Me” hitmaker revealed she had been diagnosed with several conditions: Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, Sjogren’s syndrome, mast cell activation syndrome and postural tachycardia syndrome. She also has endometriosis.