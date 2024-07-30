Taylor Swift Speaks Out After 3 People Stabbed at Swift-Themed Event in England: ‘I’m Justin Complete Shock

Taylor Swift admitted that she was “in shock” after three children were killed in a stabbing in Southport in the United Kingdom on Monday, July 29. The popstar, 34, shared her statement on her Instagram Story on Tuesday, July 30. She shared that she was heartbroken for the families of those who were killed and hurt during the stabbing.

Taylor’s message empathized with “horrendous trauma” that the victims and their loved ones must be experiencing following the attack. “The horror of yesterday’s attack in Southport is washing over me continuously, and I’m just completely in shock… The loss of life and innocence, and the horrendous trauma inflicted on everyone who was there, the families and first responders. These were just little kids at a dance class. I am at a complete loss for how to ever convey my sympathies to these families,” she said.

Police responded to calls at a dance school in Southport on Monday afternoon. The school was holding a “Taylor Swift Yoga and Dance Workshop” for children from ages 6 to 11, according to ABC News. Two girls, ages 6 and 7, were killed, and nine others were injured. A third girl, 9, died on Tuesday morning in the hospital. Police said that they believed that adults who were injured were trying to protect their children.

A 17-year-old suspect was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder. His name has not been released.

In the past, Taylor has released other statements about fans who have died at her concerts or events relating to her music. In November 2023, she met with the family of an audience member who died from cardiac arrest during one of her Rio de Janeiro concerts. Following the fan’s death, she released a statement on Instagram to mourn her passing. “I can’t believe I’m writing these words, but it is with her shattered heart that I say we lost a fan earlier tonight before my show. I can’t even tell you how devastated I am by this,” she said. “I’m not going to be able to speak about this from stage because I feel overwhelmed by grief when I even try to talk about it.”