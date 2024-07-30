Olympian Gabriel Medina Goes Viral From Surfing Picture

Image Credit: AFP via Getty Images

Olympian Gabriel Medina has gone viral after a perfect surfing snap circulated the internet, becoming “the picture of the Olympics,” according to a cameraman working at the 2024 Paris games.

The 30-year-old surfer was competing on the third day of the games when he defeated the 2021 Tokyo surfing winner, Kanoa Igarashi. With this victory came a legendary picture capturing Medina with his pointer finger up as he floats mid-air, his surfboard in a perfect stance behind him. This snap, along with his almost perfect score of 9.90, marks the highest-scoring wave in Olympic history.

Medina expressed his elation to the Olympics, saying, “It felt amazing to get some good waves and I almost got a 10, so I was really happy with that. It’s really a dream come true to compete in waves like this for the Olympics. It was really in my dream and I’m realizing this today and I’m very happy to be a part of this.”

Gabriel Medina shared the show-stopping photos on Instagram, noting, “I can do everything through Him who strengthens me. Philippians 4:13.” This gained him much praise from his homeland supporters, who commented, “Vamos!”

As he surfed through the Teahupo’o in Tahiti, known for its extraordinary waves, he noted, “I’m happy because I got many waves and because the conditions were very good. It’s not often you get the opportunity to surf these kinds of waves. It’s difficult to come by, so you have to make the most out of any moment.”

The impressive Brazilian Olympian, had previously competed in the 2021 Tokyo Games, where he finished fourth. Despite not making the podium that year, he has remained passionate about the sport since he started at the age of eight, always striving to excel. “I think what I’m doing in my life is the legacy I’m going to leave. That’s why every time I get a barrel, I try to do it as good as possible because it’s very beautiful to be a role model for kids,” Medina said to the organization.

Gabriel, who has brought pride to Brazil as a three-time world champion, now has another chance to take home a title as he competes against his fellow compatriot, Joao Chianca.