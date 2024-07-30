Jennifer Aniston Is Covered in Oil While Filming Season 4 of ‘The Morning Show’

Image Credit: GC Images

The upcoming season of The Morning Show already looks intense. While filming an episode of season 4 in New York City on Sunday, July 28, series star Jennifer Aniston was photographed getting doused in oil while standing in the middle of a group of protesters. According to a viral social media video, the 55-year-old actress began the scene by holding up a cell phone, seemingly taking a selfie video of the surrounding events.

Upon lifting the phone to capture herself and the others around her, someone off camera doused Jennifer with oil. Although she reacted shocked, Jennifer kept filming with the phone camera.

The seasoned actress plays the role of Alexy Levy — an anchor on the fictional morning news program called The Morning Show. Jennifer’s real-life friend Reese Witherspoon stars alongside her as Bradley Jackson, a co-anchor on TMS. In season 1, the women were at odds with each other after Alex blindsided Bradley by basically forcing the network to hire her after Steve Carell‘s character, Mitch Kessler, was fired for sexual misconduct. Over the past two seasons, Bradley and Alex developed a friendship and a healthier working relationship. Although they ended season 3 with changes to their careers and lives, the co-anchors concluded the season finale as supportive allies.

Season 4 of TMS does not have a release date. However, showrunner Charlotte Stoudt revealed at Los Angeles’ PaleyFest in April that it should premiere “after” the upcoming presidential election in November.

The current presidential race recently took a dramatic turn after President Joe Biden dropped out of the race and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to run for office. The 59-year-old presumptive Democratic nominee is running against Republican nominee Donald Trump, who selected J.D. Vance as his running mate.

J.D. stirred controversy among voters after one of his previous comments from 2021 resurfaced. At the time, he said, “It’s just a basic fact — you look at Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg, AOC [Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez] — the entire future of the Democrats is controlled by people without children.” He also referred to Kamala and other women who did not bear children as “childless cat ladies.”

While filming season 4 of TMS, Jennifer wasted no time in sharing her reaction against Donald’s running mate. The Friends alum took to her Instagram Stories last week to write, “I truly can’t believe this is coming from a potential VP of the United States. All I can say is… Mr. Vance, I pray that your daughter is fortunate enough to bear children of her own one day. I hope she will not need to turn to IVF as a second option. Because you are trying to take that away from her, too.”