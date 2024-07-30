Dylan & Cole Sprouse Reunite With ‘Suite Life of Zack & Cody’ Co-Star Phill Lewis: Watch

Image Credit: John Shearer/Getty Images

Mr. Moseby will always be there for Zack and Cody. While attending the Monday, July 29, premiere of The Duel, Cole and Dylan Sprouse reunited with their former Suite Life of Zack & Cody co-star Phill Lewis on the red carpet, and the trio posed for pictures together.

All three of the former Disney Channel castmates donned black tuxedos for the evening while smiling for the cameras. Afterward, they walked off together into the venue for the premiere of the comedy film, which Dylan, 31, is starring in.

The Suite Life of Zack & Cody ran from 2005 to 2008 on The Disney Channel, but thankfully, the Martin twins’ adventures didn’t end. They returned to the small screen for the spinoff series The Suite Life on Deck, where Zack and Cody attended high school on the S.S. Tipton, and Mr. Moseby worked in a new management job. The twins’ shenanigans amplified on the high seas as they navigated hilarious experiences of their teenage years together. The spinoff show ended in 2011.

In addition to the Sprouse twins and Phil, 56, the Suite Life original cast featured Brenda Song as London Tipton, Ashley Tisdale as Maddie Fitzpatrick and Kim Rhodes as Carey Martin.

Since the conclusion of the Disney Channel series, Dylan and Cole briefly stepped away from acting to attend New York University together. Cole eventually landed his famous role as Jughead in Riverdale, followed by several film roles, such as Five Feet Apart and Lisa Frankenstein. Additionally, Cole took up photography.

As for Dylan, he maintained a more low-key profile than his brother. He now owns a meadery in Brooklyn and appeared in the After movie series. He also married his longtime love, model Barbara Palvin, in 2023.

For Phill’s part, he stepped away from acting to focus on directing. Since he directed several episodes of The Suite Life on Deck, he later directed episodes of multiple hit TV shows, including Young & Hungry, The Odd Couple, How I Met Your Father and the Nickelodeon revival series of iCarly.