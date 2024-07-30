Cristiano Ronaldo Sparks Marriage Rumors After Calling Georgina Rodriguez ‘My Wife’

Cristiano Ronaldo may have secretly tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez.

On Monday, July 29, Ronaldo, 39, appeared in a new video for the fitness brand Whoop and seemed to refer to his girlfriend Rodríguez, 30, as his wife.

“Most important thing is, it’s not what you do, it’s you have to do,” he said in the clip shared on Instagram while giving a tour of his home gym. “When I’m not training in the club, I like to work with my wife at home.”

He added, “I can push her and she can push me too.”

This wasn’t the first time rumors of marriage have circulated. In 2018, Rodriguez sported a massive diamond ring on her finger at the World Cup.

So when the athlete’s publicist said in a statement Tuesday, “At this time, I cannot confirm nor deny that Cristiano has married Georgina. I simply do not know,” it felt like a copy and paste from when Cristiano’s rep told HollywoodLife exclusively in 2018, “At this time, I cannot confirm nor deny that Cristiano and Georgina are engaged, I simply do not know.”

Definitely a copy and paste.

It wouldn’t be such a crazy idea that the couple are married or possibly engaged as they have been in a relationship since 2017 and share six children, one tragically passing during childbirth in 2022. Although Rodriguez is only biologically the mother to three—daughters Alana Martina, 6, and Bella, 2, and Bella’s twin who died—she considers Ronaldo’s other three kids her own.

Her Instagram bio reads: “Mamá de 6 bendiciones ❤️ ” which translates to mama to six blessings.

Ronaldo welcomed twins Eva Maria and Mateo Ronaldo, 7, and eldest son Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., 13, via surrogacy.

A couple of months ago, for Portuguese Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 5, the Portuguese soccer star celebrated all the mothers in his life, including his “wife.”

He captioned a carousel of images on Instagram: “Feliz dia da mãe para as melhores do mundo ❤️,” which translates to “Happy Mother’s Day to the best in the world ❤️.”

The couple first met in Madrid while Georgina was working as a sales associate at Gucci in 2016. They began dating shortly after, with Rodriguez describing the early days of their relationship as a “very special start” during her Netflix series I Am Georgina.

“[I’m] the girlfriend of the most followed man,” Rodriguez said in the series. “Cristiano is great, he’s a very normal guy. I dreamed of having a Prince Charming by my side and now I have him.”