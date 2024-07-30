Armie Hammer’s Mom Says She Forgives Son’s Ex-Wife, Elizabeth Chambers

Chambers said having her divorce—which was finalized in June 2023—play out during “a really painful period of time” on a more public platform was “absolute hell” and she “wouldn’t wish it upon anyone.”

But with time, it seems that things have evolved as Dru said she and the mother of her two grandchildren now have a “beautiful relationship.”

During the Friday, July 19, episode of Piers Morgan Uncensored, the Call Me by Your Name actor said, “We’re very good co-parents. We’ve worked through a lot of stuff together.”

“We are able to put our children first and foremost. I would say that, in a big way, bygones are bygones. It was a messy, murky time and I think nobody puts their best foot forward in those times.”

Considering their commitment to the well-being of their children’s lives, the relationship with the grandmother can be important to repair as well. “I go see my grandchildren, and they’re the love of my life.”

“And I would never let anything get in that way if it was humanly possible. And again, it all gets down to forgiveness. You forgive and you shake the sand off your feet and you move on. That’s what God teaches us to do.”