Armie Hammer’s Mom Says She Forgives Son’s Ex-Wife, Elizabeth Chambers

Armie Hammer once admitted he cheated on his wife with “probably more [partners] than the average person would be exposed to.”
So, forgive Elizabeth Chambers for what? We’re not entirely sure about the hurt Dru Hammer—the actor’s mom—vaguely touched on while speaking to The Outlier Podcast podcast on Monday.
“I had a call with Elizabeth, and I said, ‘Look, the divorce is over. As far as I’m concerned, bygones are bygones, and I love you, and I forgive you for anything that you might’ve done to hurt Armie because you were hurt.’”
She added, “‘I understand — I’ve been there — and I ask you to forgive me if I’ve ever done anything that’s hurt you.’”
That’s nice.
Chambers, 41, and Hammer, 37, married in 2010 and later announced their split in July 2020. They share two kids, Harper, 9, and Ford, 7. After they parted ways, Hammer was accused by multiple women of abuse, which he denied.
On the premiere episode of the new Freeform reality series Grand Cayman: Secrets in Paradise, Chambers said, “I went through a very public divorce that was riddled with scandal. Stories were coming out each day and horrific articles, and I was learning about them as it happened.”
Chambers said having her divorce—which was finalized in June 2023—play out during “a really painful period of time” on a more public platform was “absolute hell” and she “wouldn’t wish it upon anyone.”
But with time, it seems that things have evolved as Dru said she and the mother of her two grandchildren now have a “beautiful relationship.”
During the Friday, July 19, episode of Piers Morgan Uncensored, the Call Me by Your Name actor said, “We’re very good co-parents. We’ve worked through a lot of stuff together.”
“We are able to put our children first and foremost. I would say that, in a big way, bygones are bygones. It was a messy, murky time and I think nobody puts their best foot forward in those times.”
Considering their commitment to the well-being of their children’s lives, the relationship with the grandmother can be important to repair as well. “I go see my grandchildren, and they’re the love of my life.”
“And I would never let anything get in that way if it was humanly possible. And again, it all gets down to forgiveness. You forgive and you shake the sand off your feet and you move on. That’s what God teaches us to do.”