Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt’s Son Pax Hospitalized After E-Bike Crash: Report

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s son Pax Jolie-Pitt, 20, was involved in an intense crash on his electric bike in Los Angeles on Monday, July 29. The former couple’s second oldest child was reportedly riding down Los Feliz Boulevard during rush hour, when he crashed into the back of a car that was stopped at the intersection, according to TMZ.

Law enforcement sources told the outlet that Pax was not wearing a helmet, and the driver hopped out of their vehicle to go check on him after the crash. Police and paramedics arrived, and eyewitnesses told the outlet that Pax had suffered a head injury and was experiencing hip pain. He was rushed to the hospital. Law enforcement sources told the outlet that Pax was “lucky” to have survived the accident.

Paramedics worried that he may have suffered a brain bleed, but he’s reportedly “stable,” and he should be good to return home soon. The outlet also noted that Pax has been seen on multiple occasions zooming around Los Angeles on his e-bike, and it’s not clear if he’s legally required to wear one, due to the style of bike.

Pax is the second oldest of six children that Angelina shares with the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor. Brad and the Girl, Interrupted star also share children: Maddox, 22, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 16.

Since Brad and Angelina divorced in 2019, they’ve been involved in a lengthy legal battle about the winery that they co-owned, and some of the children have filed to drop the Fight Club star’s last name. Most recently, Angelina has filed to try to end the legal battle with her ex-husband. “We are not at all surprised Mr. Pitt is afraid to turn over the documents demonstrating these facts. While Angelina again asks Mr. Pitt to end the fighting and finally put their family on a clear path toward healing, unless Mr. Pitt withdraws his lawsuit, Angelina has no choice but to obtain the evidence necessary to prove his allegations wrong,” Angelina’s lawyer said in a statement to People.