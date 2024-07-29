Taylor Swift Sings ‘Ready for It?’ in Olympics Ad With LeBron James & Simone Biles: Watch

View gallery Image Credit: Getty Images for TAS Rights Man

Are you ready for it? Taylor Swift’s iconic song “Ready for It?” is featured in a new ad from NBC Sports to promote their coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympics. A live version of the Reputation track taken from Taylor’s “Eras Tour” is used in the clip, which features different athletes from Team USA talking about how excited they are to compete on the world stage this year.

The video opens with the Eiffel Tower and a laser light show, that goes along with Taylor’s industrial pop song very well. The Olympic rings are very visible throughout the intro. The clip then cuts to various scenes of different athletes talking about why they’re looking forward to taking part in the games. “Seeing my jersey with ‘Team USA’ on the front, that red, white, and blue it means so much,” LeBron James said during his portion.

The video also contained montages of different Team USA athletes competing in an array of sports, including basketball, gymnastics, swimming, skateboarding, and much more. The portion of the song where Taylor sings “Baby, let the games begin” plays repeatedly. There were also shots of the athletes during the opening ceremony and lighting the Olympic flame. “Are you guys ready for it?” Simone Biles said near the end of the clip.

Taylor has never shied away from showing her support for Team USA during the Olympics. After the ad was released, the popstar posted the video on her Instagram Story. “So ready to scream at my tv cheering for these athletes,” she wrote.

The Tortured Poets Department popstar has previously shown love to Simone when she competed in the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo. After Simone withdrew for mental health reasons, Taylor tweeted a message showing support. “I cried watching YOU. I feel so lucky to have gotten to watch you all these years, but this week was a lesson in emotional intelligence and resilience. We all learned from you. Thank you,” she wrote.